Braves News: MLB doubles down on deadline, Prospect All-Defensive team and more

Major League owners and players met again Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida with negotiations lasting most of the afternoon. However, there was minimal if any progress that was made. Following the meeting, a spokesman for MLB doubled down on the league’s stated deadline of February 28 for a deal to be completed. If a deal isn’t in place, then the spokesman said that the owners will cancel games that will not be made up and players will not receive their full salaries.

A Major League Baseball spokesperson said tonight that if a deal is not in place by Feb. 28, regular season games will be canceled. “A deadline is a deadline,” the spokesperson said. Player pay would not be recouped, nor would those games be rescheduled, the spokesperson said. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 23, 2022

Despite three straight days of negotiating, a massive gap remains between both sides. Without a major breakthrough soon, the possibility of regular season games being lost is very high.

