Braves News: MLB doubles down on deadline, Prospect All-Defensive team and more

Major League owners and players met again Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida with negotiations lasting most of the afternoon. However, there was minimal if any progress that was made. Following the meeting, a spokesman for MLB doubled down on the league’s stated deadline of February 28 for a deal to be completed. If a deal isn’t in place, then the spokesman said that the owners will cancel games that will not be made up and players will not receive their full salaries.
A Major League Baseball spokesperson said tonight that if a deal is not in place by Feb. 28, regular season games will be canceled. “A deadline is a deadline,” the spokesperson said. Player pay would not be recouped, nor would those games be rescheduled, the spokesperson said.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 23, 2022
Despite three straight days of negotiating, a massive gap remains between both sides. Without a major breakthrough soon, the possibility of regular season games being lost is very high.
Braves News
- MLB Pipeline released their annual prospects all-defensive team. Cristian Pache takes a spot for the fifth straight year and is joined in the outfield by Michael Harris. Catcher Shea Langeliers made the second team.
- FanGraphs released their Top 100 prospects list Wednesday which included both Shea Langeliers and Cristian Pache.
- Our series of potential free agent targets continued with a look at postseason hero Eddie Rosario.
MLB News
- Rangers third baseman Josh Jung underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is expected to be out six months.
- Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is reportedly behind in his recovery from a flexor strain and might not be ready for Opening Day. McCullers left after just two innings in Game 4 of the NLDS. He was left off of Houston’s roster for the ALCS and the World Series.
- The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly among the teams interested in free agent first baseman Colin Moran.
- The Washington Nationals signed righty Reed Garret to a minor league deal. Garrett spent the last two seasons in Japan.
- Edubray Ramos agreed to a deal with the Atlantic League’s Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Yes that apparently is a real team.
