 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: MLB doubles down on deadline, Prospect All-Defensive team and more

The labor situation between MLB and the MLBPA remains dire.

By Kris Willis
/ new
League Championship - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League owners and players met again Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida with negotiations lasting most of the afternoon. However, there was minimal if any progress that was made. Following the meeting, a spokesman for MLB doubled down on the league’s stated deadline of February 28 for a deal to be completed. If a deal isn’t in place, then the spokesman said that the owners will cancel games that will not be made up and players will not receive their full salaries.

Despite three straight days of negotiating, a massive gap remains between both sides. Without a major breakthrough soon, the possibility of regular season games being lost is very high.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...