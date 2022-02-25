Braves News: Meetings Between MLB and MLBPA Stretch into Friday

We are reaching the end of what was a pivotal week for baseball in terms of resolving the lockout. Thursday’s meetings between MLB and MLBPA brought no progress, so the two sides will plan to meet again today, for the fifth consecutive day.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that the only proposals made by the Players Association on Thursday were on service time manipulation and the amateur draft.

MLBPA made proposals on service time manipulation and amateur draft. On STM: new proposal would grant service time to fewer players than before, narrows scope of it. On draft: still 7-pick lottery, but changing other elements that would penalize teams for consecutive losing years — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 24, 2022

The league showed no signs of acceptance after these proposals, which cut the day of meetings short in Jupiter.

We hope for a more promising meeting today, as the February 28th deadline is quickly approaching.

Braves News:

Outlining the best non-closing Braves relievers since 1990.

Can free agent OF Andrew McCutchen be a fit in the Braves lineup?

MLB News:

19-year-old Jasson Dominguez is already drawing attention at Yankees minicamp. MLB Pipeline ranks Dominguez as baseball’s number 17 prospect.

OF Oswaldo Arcia, brother of Orlando Arcia, signs with the Cleburne Railroaders in the American Association. The former major leaguer was ranked in Baseball America’s top 50 prospects heading into 2013.

OF Josh Reddick signs with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League. The 35-year-old has spent the last 13 years in the big leagues.

News and notes surrounding the American League, including Eric Hosmer trade talks.

RHP Joe Kelly is looking for another deal with the Dodgers. Kelly suffered a bicep strain while facing the Braves in the 2021 NLCS.