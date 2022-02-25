MLB, MLBPA move closer on Draft changes, big issues still remain (UPDATED)

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for the fifth straight day Friday in Jupiter, Florida. The day included multiple face-to-face meetings between the two parties and the first appearance of commissioner Rob Manfred. There were three different meetings held Friday which was the longest day of talks this week.

Per The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, the two sides made some progress in the area of the draft and potential draft lottery. The league made a proposal and the union countered in the same day. Manfred met with union head Tony Clark 1-on-1.

A little progress! MLB, players made gains today in one area: amateur draft order/lottery. MLB made a proposal on it, players countered in same day. Not done yet, but there is optimism. Rob Manfred met with Tony Clark one on one. Manfred did not meet w/ players. They’ll meet tomm — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 25, 2022

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes adds that the two sides made enough progress on the draft that they are close to closing it out. Both sides will meet again tomorrow and may start earlier in the day.

First report is that today yielded enough progress on draft order issue that they are close to agreeing on that issue and “closing it out.” Not quite there yet, though, per person involved. And they might start talking earlier tomorrow, TBD. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 25, 2022

While any progress at this point is welcomed, it is important not to read too much into it. The very big issues remain including the pre-arbitration bonus pool along with the Competitive Balance Tax. The CBT is an area that they haven’t touched at all this week. Here is too hoping for another marathon session on Saturday that actually tackles some of the major issues. We will update this article if any more information comes from Friday’s meeting.

UPDATE - Major League Baseball has cancelled spring training games scheduled for March 5-7.