This Day in Braves History: February 26

Battery Power Archives

2017 - Julio Teheran tossed two scoreless innings in his spring debut. The Braves fell to the Astros 3-2.

2018 - The Braves need to let Ronald Acuña Jr. be Ronald Acuña Jr.

2019 - Alex Jackson and William Contreras homered to help the Braves to a 4-3 win over the Mets.

2020 - After dealing with some elbow soreness, the Braves expect Freddie Freeman to return to the lineup in the next week.

2021 - The Braves announce that Kyle Wright will start their Grapefruit League opener in Tampa.

MLB History

1894 - A series of rule changes are implemented that are designed to help pitchers. All foul bunts will now be called strikes and the infield fly rule is instituted.

1909 - Israel Durham purchases the Philadelphia Phillies from Jimmy Porter. Durham takes over as team president but will pass away on June 28.

1914 - The Chicago White Sox and the New York Giants play an exhibition game in front of King George V in London, England.

1935 - The New York Yankees release Babe Ruth. He will soon sign a $20,000 contract with the Boston Braves.

1943 - Bukcy Harris takes over as manager of the Phillies. Harris will compile a 38-52 record before he is fired.

1956 - The New York Giants trade Hoyt Wilhelm to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for first baseman Whitey Lockman

1969 - Carl Yastrzemski becomes the highest paid player in American League history after signing a one-year, $130,000 contract with the Red Sox.

1991 Bill Veeck and Tony Lazzeri are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2001 - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire outfielder Marquis Grissom from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Devon White.

2011 - Joe Torre is named as executive vice-president for baseball operations by Major League Baseball replacing Bob Watson who retired after the 2010 season.

