Braves News: A step in the right direction, but still lots to sort out

After five consecutive days of meeting in Florida, there is finally some optimism. The league and the players met for over 5 hours yesterday, and although major issues still need to be tackled, yesterday’s meetings were the most promising of the week.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the league and the union made progress when it came to the amateur draft and draft lottery issues.

A little progress! MLB, players made gains today in one area: amateur draft order/lottery. MLB made a proposal on it, players countered in same day. Not done yet, but there is optimism. Rob Manfred met with Tony Clark one on one. Manfred did not meet w/ players. They’ll meet tomm — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 25, 2022

The draft order issue made enough progress today that it should be put to rest in the coming days, according to the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

First report is that today yielded enough progress on draft order issue that they are close to agreeing on that issue and “closing it out.” Not quite there yet, though, per person involved. And they might start talking earlier tomorrow, TBD. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 25, 2022

While it was nice to see progress, we can’t forget the pre-arbitration bonus pool and CBT, which are two of the most prevalent issues in the lockout. Not only do these issues need to be addressed, but more spring training games have been canceled. A Major League Baseball spokesperson announced the cancellation of spring training games ranging from March 5-7. More games are subject to cancellation if a deal is not reached shortly.

