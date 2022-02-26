 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: A step in the right direction, but still lots to sort out

A lot left to be done.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After five consecutive days of meeting in Florida, there is finally some optimism. The league and the players met for over 5 hours yesterday, and although major issues still need to be tackled, yesterday’s meetings were the most promising of the week.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the league and the union made progress when it came to the amateur draft and draft lottery issues.

The draft order issue made enough progress today that it should be put to rest in the coming days, according to the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

While it was nice to see progress, we can’t forget the pre-arbitration bonus pool and CBT, which are two of the most prevalent issues in the lockout. Not only do these issues need to be addressed, but more spring training games have been canceled. A Major League Baseball spokesperson announced the cancellation of spring training games ranging from March 5-7. More games are subject to cancellation if a deal is not reached shortly.

Braves News:

Liberty Media reveals Braves Group revenue, operating income, and more.

Dan Uggla’s ability to hit for power made him a Very Good Brave.

Your questions answered about Marcell Ozuna, Kris Bryant, and Atlanta’s future manager in yesterday’s Braves Mailbag.

The ZiPS Top 100 Prospect List has been released, and the Braves come in with six.

MLB News:

News and notes surrounding the AL East.

Mets sign RHP Felix Pena to a minor league deal. The 32-year-old has a career 4.66 ERA across 260.2 innings.

Anthony Rizzo leads active major leaguers in HBPs.

