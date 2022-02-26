 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB, MLBPA talks break down in heated meeting (UPDATED)

The clock is ticking and Opening Day remains in jeopardy

By Kris Willis
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

On the 87th day of the lockout, officials from Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for the fifth straight day in Jupiter, Florida. Meetings began at around Noon, but the players began the day with a lengthy Zoom call that included all player representatives.

They then submitted a series of counter proposals to the league including some on core economic issues. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers reported that the player’s proposal backed significantly off of Super 2 and revenue sharing demands and also included changes to their request on CBT reform.

After presenting the proposal, both sides retreated to individual groups. The owners looked the proposal over for around two hours before meeting again with the players. The meeting broke up soon after ending Saturday’s session.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that the players’ proposal was not received well by the league which has angered the players.

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes reports that the players are currently considering walking away from the table.

Drellich reports that the MLBPA dropped its request for arbitration expansion from 75 percent to 35 percent. However, the league doesn’t want to change it at all from the current 22 percent. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale adds that the union lowered its luxury tax proposal by six million over five years while the league increased its proposal by $1 million.

Here are more details of the differences between the two sides:

Competitive Balance Tax

All of the major issues are non-starters according to the league.

