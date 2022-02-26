MLB, MLBPA talks break down in heated meeting (UPDATED)

On the 87th day of the lockout, officials from Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for the fifth straight day in Jupiter, Florida. Meetings began at around Noon, but the players began the day with a lengthy Zoom call that included all player representatives.

They then submitted a series of counter proposals to the league including some on core economic issues. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers reported that the player’s proposal backed significantly off of Super 2 and revenue sharing demands and also included changes to their request on CBT reform.

Among the things in the MLBPA's proposal from today, sources tell me and @JesseRogersESPN: Backing significantly off Super 2 and revenue sharing asks and changes to its CBT request.



League is still caucusing. Unclear if or when the sides are going to get together again. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2022

After presenting the proposal, both sides retreated to individual groups. The owners looked the proposal over for around two hours before meeting again with the players. The meeting broke up soon after ending Saturday’s session.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that the players’ proposal was not received well by the league which has angered the players.

Source: Today didn’t go well. MLB reacted badly to player proposal, players in turn were outraged. Hostile 2nd meeting. Players moved CBT by same amount MLB did last time: $2m in 3 diff years. MLB proposed cutting $1m off CBT in one year, dropped 1st tier of tax from 50 to 45. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes reports that the players are currently considering walking away from the table.

Players are currently considering walking away from the table, per a person familiar with their plans. Made what they felt was a substantive offer and owners rejected it. Players furious. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 26, 2022

Drellich reports that the MLBPA dropped its request for arbitration expansion from 75 percent to 35 percent. However, the league doesn’t want to change it at all from the current 22 percent. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale adds that the union lowered its luxury tax proposal by six million over five years while the league increased its proposal by $1 million.

Here are more details of the differences between the two sides:

Competitive Balance Tax

MLB’s proposed CBT first tiers



2022: 214m (same as previous)

2023: 215m (increase of $1m)

2024: 216m (same as previous)

2025: 218m (same as previous)

2026: 222m (same as previous) — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022

The union also altered part of their revenue sharing proposal but MLB considers it non-starter — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 26, 2022

And a day after optimism that a deal on the draft lottery was close, MLB came back this morning and said they wouldn’t agree to union proposal if union didn’t agree to 14-team expanded playoffs (union wants 12). — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 26, 2022

All of the major issues are non-starters according to the league.