This Day in Braves History: February 27

Battery Power Archives

2015 - B.J. Upton suffers a foot injury and will miss the remainder of spring training.

2019 - Kyle Wright tossed two scoreless innings as the Braves shutout the Cardinals in Jupiter.

Braves Franchise History

1935 - Babe Ruth signs a contract with the Boston Braves. Ruth will serve as a player, coach and team vice president.

MLB History

1901 - The National League Rules Committee declares that all foul balls will count as strikes, except after two strikes. The American League will not adopt this rule for several more years.

1908 - The sacrifice fly rule is instituted. No at-bat will be charged to a hitter if a run scores after the catch of a fly ball. The rule was repealed in 1931 then reinstated and changed several times before being permanently accepted in 1954.

1948 - Herb Pennock and Pie Traynor are elected to the Hall of Fame.

1962 - An architect presents a proposal to encase Candlestick Park in a plastic screen to shield it from the wind.

1973 - White Sox first baseman Dick Allen signs a three-year contract worth $250,000 which is the richest contract in major league history.

2002 - The sale of the Boston Red Sox to a group headed by John Henry is finalized.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.