Braves News: Labor talks go south, Rule 5 Draft and more

After reporting minimal progress Friday, things came crashing down between MLB and the MLBPA Saturday in a meeting that turned heated. The players presented a proposal to the league on many of the key economic issues. The league was not receptive to the proposal and the situation grew heated. The players are now reportedly considering walking away from the table after making what they felt was a substantive offer.

Saturday was the latest example of lack of good faith negotiating by the league. The owners have labeled many of the very key issues of the CBA as “non-starters” and have shown no willingness to negotiate. With their stated deadline of February 28 looming, it begs to question whether they ever really wanted to play a full season in the first place.

Braves News

The Braves’ top prospect list from 1992 is full of big names including one future Hall of Fame third baseman.

Atlanta agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Brandyn Sittinger. He spent the 2021 season pitching in the Tigers’ system.

Braves Podcasts

Road to Atlanta Podcast: An interview with Spencer Schwellenbach

MLB News