Braves News: Labor talks go south, Rule 5 Draft and more

Saturday’s meeting between the owners and the players did not end well.

By Kris Willis
MLB: JAN 09 MLB Lockout Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After reporting minimal progress Friday, things came crashing down between MLB and the MLBPA Saturday in a meeting that turned heated. The players presented a proposal to the league on many of the key economic issues. The league was not receptive to the proposal and the situation grew heated. The players are now reportedly considering walking away from the table after making what they felt was a substantive offer.

Saturday was the latest example of lack of good faith negotiating by the league. The owners have labeled many of the very key issues of the CBA as “non-starters” and have shown no willingness to negotiate. With their stated deadline of February 28 looming, it begs to question whether they ever really wanted to play a full season in the first place.

