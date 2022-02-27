Braves News: Labor talks go south, Rule 5 Draft and more

After reporting minimal progress Friday, things came crashing down between MLB and the MLBPA Saturday in a meeting that turned heated. The players presented a proposal to the league on many of the key economic issues. The league was not receptive to the proposal and the situation grew heated. The players are now reportedly considering walking away from the table after making what they felt was a substantive offer.
Saturday was the latest example of lack of good faith negotiating by the league. The owners have labeled many of the very key issues of the CBA as “non-starters” and have shown no willingness to negotiate. With their stated deadline of February 28 looming, it begs to question whether they ever really wanted to play a full season in the first place.
Braves News
- The Braves’ top prospect list from 1992 is full of big names including one future Hall of Fame third baseman.
- Atlanta agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Brandyn Sittinger. He spent the 2021 season pitching in the Tigers’ system.
Braves Podcasts
MLB News
- Baseball America reports that the Rule 5 Draft will be held one week after a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place. As a result, some teams are choosing to not allow scouts on their backfields until after the draft has taken place.
- The Rays signed right-hander David McKay to a minor league deal that also includes an invite to spring training.
- Veteran outfielder Brett Gardner is planning to play in 2022 and would prefer to stay with the Yankees.
- The Mariners have hired former Padres analyst Dave Cameron as a consultant. Cameron is a former writer and editor of FanGraphs and had been with San Diego since the 2017.
