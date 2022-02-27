MLB, MLBPA reportedly have ‘productive day’ of discussions, will meet again Monday (UPDATED)

After a disappointing result Saturday, representatives for the MLBPA and Major League Baseball reconvened for another negotiation session Sunday in Jupiter, Florida. The players left angry Saturday and reportedly considered walking away from the table altogether, but returned marathon session that lasted over six hours with talks ending just after 7 p.m. ET.

Few details have emerged from the meeting with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale offering that an MLB official called it a “productive day” which was later confirmed by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The two sides reportedly discussed a lot of hypotheticals, but there are no details on what that might have encompassed.

MLB official calls it a productive day and will meet again in the morning — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 28, 2022

Both sides will meet again at 10 a.m. on Monday which is also the league’s stated deadline to have a deal to have a deal in place before cancelling the start of the regular season.

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes added that officials were reluctant to provide details about Sunday’s talks. After Saturday’s result, this can’t be characterized as anything but good news. It doesn’t mean that there is a path to a deal or that one will be finalized before Monday’s deadline. What we do have is a sliver of hope that has been absent for most of the offseason.

UPDATE - The union acknowledged that the conversations were good Sunday, but that both sides are still far apart from an agreement. There is no set deadline for talks Monday.

While the conversations were good, union source indicates they’re still far from an agreement. Nothing got checked off today. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 28, 2022