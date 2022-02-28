Braves News: League, players have “productive day” as deadline looms

After Saturday’s talks ended badly, the expectation that anything good would come from Sunday’s meeting between MLB and the Players Association was low. However, the two sides met off and on for over six hours Sunday and came away with what was later described as a “productive day.” That was the seventh straight day of face-to-face negotiations and leading into Sunday, each day had ended with multiple reports and details of proposals that had been made.

That didn’t happen following Sunday’s negotiations as both sides reportedly discussed multiple “hypotheticals” and chose to keep the details private. A league official called the talks productive but opted not to discuss any further. A union source confirmed that the conversations were good but that they are still a long way from an agreement. Talks will resume at 10 a.m. ET Monday, which is the owner’s stated deadline to get a deal finished.

It is unknown if there is a path to a deal or if one will be reached on Monday, but it is the most positive news we have seen on this front since the lockout began. If anything we can go into Monday with some hope.

MLB News