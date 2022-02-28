 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB, MLBPA negotiations ongoing (UPDATED)

A marathon session that began at 10 a.m. this morning continues

By Kris Willis
MLB: Lockout The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met again Monday on what is the league’s stated deadline to complete a deal or lose regular season games. Monday was the eighth straight day between the two sides and the previous seven produced only minimal movement. The two sides met for over six hours Sunday and were quiet about what took place giving some a sense of hope, however the tenor changed Monday with the league showing a willingness to miss a month of games if needed.

Both sides gathered at Roger Dean Stadium where meetings began at 10 a.m. They have held at least five face-to-face talks throughout the day and apparently still aren’t finished.

It is unknown what if any progress has been made, but they continue to talk which can only be a good thing. We will add more as soon as more information becomes available.

UPDATE - The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that a deal is not close but that one coming together isn’t impossible.

Dan Halem just returned to the players for the sixth face-to-face meeting of the day.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds that the league has moved in the direction of the players today in several areas but not far enough yet for a deal. If there is enough progress, both sides could postpone the deadline by a day and continue to negotiate tomorrow.

A union source confirms that there has been some progress made and there is a possibility that they extend the deadline. Both sides remain far apart on some of the key aspects.

