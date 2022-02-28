MLB, MLBPA negotiations ongoing (UPDATED)

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met again Monday on what is the league’s stated deadline to complete a deal or lose regular season games. Monday was the eighth straight day between the two sides and the previous seven produced only minimal movement. The two sides met for over six hours Sunday and were quiet about what took place giving some a sense of hope, however the tenor changed Monday with the league showing a willingness to miss a month of games if needed.

MLB today indicated a willingness to miss a month of games and took a more threatening tone than yesterday, sources briefed on the day’s first meeting between MLB and the Players Association tell me, @Ken_Rosenthal and @FabianArdaya. Full context of conversation not yet known. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 28, 2022

Both sides gathered at Roger Dean Stadium where meetings began at 10 a.m. They have held at least five face-to-face talks throughout the day and apparently still aren’t finished.

Mlb Spokesperson: Not done for the night — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 1, 2022

It is unknown what if any progress has been made, but they continue to talk which can only be a good thing. We will add more as soon as more information becomes available.

UPDATE - The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that a deal is not close but that one coming together isn’t impossible.

Sources: Deal not close, but not impossible. CBT thresholds, prearb pool big issues, among others. MLB has proposed two choices:



A: 14-team expanded postseason, minimum of ~$700k, ~40m into prearb pool



B: 12-team expanded postseason, ~$675k minimum, ~$20m into prearb pool — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

Dan Halem just returned to the players for the sixth face-to-face meeting of the day.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds that the league has moved in the direction of the players today in several areas but not far enough yet for a deal. If there is enough progress, both sides could postpone the deadline by a day and continue to negotiate tomorrow.

A union source confirms that there has been some progress made and there is a possibility that they extend the deadline. Both sides remain far apart on some of the key aspects.