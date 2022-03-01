 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Is Today the Day?

While progress is reportedly being made, it still feels as if anything is on the table.

By StatsSAC
MLB: Lockout The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

At the moment that I am writing this, both the MLB and MLBPA are still reportedly in discussions to come to an agreement and end the lockout. While the validity of certain details are being discussed, both sides have been in talks for nearly 16 hours.

12-team playoffs, the CBT, and many other topics are likely still being debated. However, It certainly feels a genuine effort from both sides is finally being given more than it has in the past.

And hopefully this time, that effort will finally payoff for all of us.

Braves News

  • Mark Bradley looks at where Mike Soroka currently stands as we await news on the Lockout. As Bradley writes, plenty of potential reward remains if Soroka’s health can be on his side.
  • Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney look at the most reliable parts of the Braves bullpen in the latest edition of Battery Power.

MLB News

More From Battery Power

