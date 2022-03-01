Braves News: Is Today the Day?

At the moment that I am writing this, both the MLB and MLBPA are still reportedly in discussions to come to an agreement and end the lockout. While the validity of certain details are being discussed, both sides have been in talks for nearly 16 hours.
At 1:09 in the morning, Dick Monfort, Dan Halem, Morgan Sword and Pat Houlihan are going back to meet with the players’ side.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022
There will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement in this early hour, sources tell ESPN. Enough progress was made that MLB and the MLBPA will meet again later today in hopes of finalizing one. Deadline to miss regular-season games has been moved to 5 p.m. today.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022
12-team playoffs, the CBT, and many other topics are likely still being debated. However, It certainly feels a genuine effort from both sides is finally being given more than it has in the past.
And hopefully this time, that effort will finally payoff for all of us.
Braves News
- Mark Bradley looks at where Mike Soroka currently stands as we await news on the Lockout. As Bradley writes, plenty of potential reward remains if Soroka’s health can be on his side.
- Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney look at the most reliable parts of the Braves bullpen in the latest edition of Battery Power.
MLB News
- Many different details have been looked at yesterday and today, with several key hot topics weighing heavily on both sides as they try to come closer to a deal.
- Jeff Passan looks further into how baseball only has itself to blame for its current status.
- Away from the Lockout, the other major news of the day was Derek Jeter’s departure from the Miami Marlins due to different views on the future.
- Major League Baseball and NBC sports may be coming closer to a new agreement for games in 2022.
Loading comments...