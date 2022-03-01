Braves News: Is Today the Day?

At the moment that I am writing this, both the MLB and MLBPA are still reportedly in discussions to come to an agreement and end the lockout. While the validity of certain details are being discussed, both sides have been in talks for nearly 16 hours.

At 1:09 in the morning, Dick Monfort, Dan Halem, Morgan Sword and Pat Houlihan are going back to meet with the players’ side. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

There will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement in this early hour, sources tell ESPN. Enough progress was made that MLB and the MLBPA will meet again later today in hopes of finalizing one. Deadline to miss regular-season games has been moved to 5 p.m. today. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

12-team playoffs, the CBT, and many other topics are likely still being debated. However, It certainly feels a genuine effort from both sides is finally being given more than it has in the past.

And hopefully this time, that effort will finally payoff for all of us.

