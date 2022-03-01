 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live updates on the MLB lockout negotiations

Everything you need to know as both sides push for a deal.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Lockout The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball and the Players Association will return to the bargaining table Tuesday morning for the ninth straight day. The two sides met off and on for over 16 hours Monday night. Both sides made progress Monday enough so that the league pushed its deadline to have an agreement back to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

However, a gap between the two sides remains on several key issues. There was movement on the Competitive Balance Tax and a union source told The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes that the league showed a willingness to get a deal done which is something that has often been absent during this process.

Another hot button issue is playoff expansion where there is reportedly two proposals on table. One would expand the postseason to 12 teams, but the owners are pushing for a 14-team postseason schedule.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET and we will be updating this article throughout the day as news becomes available.

