Braves News: CBA Negotiation, International Draft, Financial Issues Approaching the Middle, and more

After a long day of some progress on Tuesday, Wednesday marked another day of frustrating CBA negotiations which resulted in no deal and Rob Manfred “cancelling” another week of games, despite not having the power to unilaterally do so without an agreement with the MLBPA. A point of much contention between the sides this week has been the owners wanting to add an international draft to replace the current international free agent system. Despite the total expenditure on international prospects expected to be in the same ballpark as the current system, if not slightly higher with the proposed draft according to the owners, the players seem to be divided on the issue, with many international players in particular opposed to such a draft on principle, or at least implementing it immediately, led by Hall of Famer and Dominican Republic native David Ortiz. The owners reportedly are tying the international draft to draft pick compensation for free agents given the qualifying offer, which is a major point for the players. The sides still obviously have some differences to bridge.

Reportedly the players made a counter-proposal after a league-enforced 6pm deadline that with the qualifying offer returning next offseason if the players do not agree to an international draft by November 15th, which was reportedly an idea suggested at one point by Rob Manfred. The sides continued to talk after Manfred “cancelled” the new week of games and may continue to talk tomorrow, so it is possible that we see a deal get done soon, especially with the financial pieces (minimum salary, CBT threshold, pre-arbitration bonus pool) seemingly getting very close. As always with these two sides, however, negotiations spiraling into an impasse is also possible, especially as the length of the season and player compensation for 2022 becomes a factor in negotiations.

Braves News

Last call for this week’s mailbag, submit your questions now

Phil Niekro’s son J.J. Neikro is currently in minor league camp with the Braves down in North Port and no, he does not rely on the knuckleball.

“I throw it a couple times in warmups every day just to dust it off, so it’s not sitting on the shelf,” Niekro said. “Right now, I can throw two or three out of 10 really well. If I took a while to practice, I could probably get it to seven or eight. Everywhere I go around here, people ask, ‘Do you throw a knuckleball?’ I kinda shrug it off for now. But maybe one day.”

Here is a fun look back at the Best Braves Closers Since 1990. Some really interesting names on this list.

MLB News

The Colorado Rockies fired director of research and development Scott Van Lenten after just seven months on the job.

In addition to Apple, it looks like Major League Baseball has another streaming agreement with NBC.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Aaron Barrett and outfielder John Andreoli to minor league deals.