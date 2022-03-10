Live Updates: MLB, MLBPA reportedly reach agreement on International Draft

Despite Wednesday’s announcement of more regular season games being postponed, Major League Baseball and the MLBPA continued to negotiate into the night and are talking again Thursday. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that both sides are planning to negotiate throughout the day today.

MLB, MLBPA are still discussing qualifying offer, international draft, but gaps remain on other issues too, and sides intend to talk all day today. Like yesterday, a lot of that might be by phone, but communication is constant. Players made last global counter offer yesterday. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

As Drellich points out, the International Draft along with draft pick compensation seemed to be the biggest stumbling block from Wednesday. However, there are gaps that remain on other issues as well.

Still, there has been enough reported progress on the key economic issues that have hounded the proceedings for months that there would likely be a path to a deal if they can work out their differences on the International Draft.

As has been the case throughout this process, nothing is certain and things could fall apart quickly. While Wednesday was the league’s stated deadline for being able to play a full 162 game regular season, there is reason to believe that it is still possible should they reach a deal soon.

We will be updating this article throughout the day as more news becomes available.

UPDATE - On the subject of the proposed International Draft. The league states that it has been a part of every major proposal. The players deny that. Here is a statement from Francisco Lindor who is part of the MLBPA’s executive council.

Get informed before jumping to conclusions. pic.twitter.com/VA34RbC3K0 — Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) March 10, 2022

UPDATE - The two sides reportedly have an agreement on the international draft according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

MLB and the MLBPA agreed that they have until July 25 to reach a deal on an international draft that would start in 2024, a source tells ESPN. If a deal is reached, the qualifying offer will vanish. If no deal, the QO will return and the international system will remain the same. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

The Players Association is waiting on a counter from the league for their most recent proposal.

The PA awaits a counter from the league to its global proposals made at 1 pm yesterday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2022

That counter proposal is reportedly coming sometime this afternoon.

Now that int’l draft/QO issue is resolved, MLB plans to make full proposal covering all issues to union, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2022

UPDATE - These are the financial issues that remain between the two sides.