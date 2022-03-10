 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live Updates: MLB, MLBPA reportedly reach agreement on International Draft

Both sides continued to work past Wednesday’s announcement of postponed games.

Updated
/ new
Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite Wednesday’s announcement of more regular season games being postponed, Major League Baseball and the MLBPA continued to negotiate into the night and are talking again Thursday. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that both sides are planning to negotiate throughout the day today.

As Drellich points out, the International Draft along with draft pick compensation seemed to be the biggest stumbling block from Wednesday. However, there are gaps that remain on other issues as well.

Still, there has been enough reported progress on the key economic issues that have hounded the proceedings for months that there would likely be a path to a deal if they can work out their differences on the International Draft.

As has been the case throughout this process, nothing is certain and things could fall apart quickly. While Wednesday was the league’s stated deadline for being able to play a full 162 game regular season, there is reason to believe that it is still possible should they reach a deal soon.

We will be updating this article throughout the day as more news becomes available.

UPDATE - On the subject of the proposed International Draft. The league states that it has been a part of every major proposal. The players deny that. Here is a statement from Francisco Lindor who is part of the MLBPA’s executive council.

UPDATE - The two sides reportedly have an agreement on the international draft according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Players Association is waiting on a counter from the league for their most recent proposal.

That counter proposal is reportedly coming sometime this afternoon.

UPDATE - These are the financial issues that remain between the two sides.

