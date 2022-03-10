MLBPA, MLB come to tentative agreement on new CBA (UPDATED)

On Day 99 of the MLB lockout, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have reportedly come to an agreement on a new CBA. Details on specifics for Spring Training camps and the regular season are coming, but baseball is back.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

The two sides began negotiating on Tuesday and continued into the early hours Wednesday. They reconvened later that morning and there was optimism that a deal was close. However, a proposed international draft proved to be a stumbling block the league went ahead with an announcement of the cancellation of more regular season games.

However, the two sides continued to talk and progress was made Thursday. The league and the union came to an agreement on the international draft where they will continue to discuss until July 25. If an agreement on the Draft isn’t reached, then draft pick compensation for free agents will remain in place next offseason.

That agreement set things in motion. The two sides were still apart on the CBT and the Pre-arbitration bonus pool, but were able to find common ground.

With the lockout over things are going to start to move quickly. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that both sides can ratify the deal today and free agency can reopen tonight.

If there’s an agreement and both sides ratify today, free agency can start TONIGHT, per source. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

Players are expected to start reporting to spring camps in Arizona and Florida as soon as Friday. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Opening Day will be April 7 with Spring Training games expected to begin on March 17 or 18.

UPDATE - The owners are scheduled to ratify the CBA at 6 p.m. The lockout will be lifted afterwards and the offseason will resume.