Where the Braves 40-man roster stands at the end of MLB’s lockout

It took far too long, but Major League Baseball and the MLBPA finally came to an agreement on a new CBA meaning that the lockout is over and Atlanta Braves baseball is back. It has been a while since the lockout was put into place on December 2, so consider this a refresher course for where things stood for the Braves when the offseason came to a pause.

Additions

Notable Free Agents

Freddie Freeman, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, Chris Martin, Drew Smyly, Ehire Adrianza, Jorge Soler

The most notable name here is of course first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been linked to several other teams this offseason, most notably the Dodgers and Yankees. Freeman’s situation is likely to play out quickly and he could be one of the first dominoes to fall once the offseason resumes.

Other notables on this list are postseason heroes Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler, reliever Chris Martin, and utility man Ehire Adrianza.

Arbitration-Eligible Players

Adam Duvall

Dansby Swanson

Luke Jackson

A.J. Minter

Max Fried

Mike Soroka

Sean Newcomb

Tyler Matzek

Austin Riley

The Braves have already avoided arbitration with outfielder Guillermo Heredia and infielder Orlando Arcia, signing both to deals ahead of the non-tender deadline. Atlanta still has nine players who are eligible for salary arbitration this offseason.

40-man Roster Breakdown

As the offseason resumes, the Braves currently have 38 players on their 40-man roster. There is a Freddie Freeman-sized hole at first base currently and a lack of infielders overall. That is something that will no doubt be addressed in the coming days.

Right Handed Pitchers (15) - Ian Anderson, Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Charlie Morton, Alan Rangel, Mike Soroka, Spencer Strider, Freddy Tarnok, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Brooks Wilson, William Woods, Kyle Wright, Kirby Yates, Huascar Ynoa

Left-Handed Pitchers (8) - Tucker Davidson, Max Fried, Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Kyle Muller, Sean Newcomb, Will Smith

23 of Atlanta’s 38 players on the 40-man roster are currently pitchers. New additions to the 40-man roster include Freddy Tarnok, Alan Rangel, Brooks Wilson and William Woods, who were all added ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline.

Many eyes will be on Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured fibula in Game 1 of the World Series, as he continues to work his way back from injury. Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson are locks for the rotation. The Braves could look to bring in another veteran option, but expect to see a competition during the shortened spring for the final couple of spots.

Catchers (4) - William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Manny Pina, Chadwick Tromp

After an injury-plagued 2021 season, Atlanta’s catching depth appears to be improved. Travis d’Arnaud is back as the starter and will be backed up by Manny Pina, who comes over after spending his last few years with the Brewers. William Contreras is another intriguing option and has big league experience, while Shea Langeliers will presumably be waiting in the wings at Triple-A.

Infielders (4) - Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson

As noted above, the Braves will be adding some infielders to this mix soon enough. Freeman’s free agent status is obviously the biggest story here and Atlanta will have to pivot quickly if he chooses to sign elsewhere.

Outfielders (7) - Ronald Acuña Jr., Travis Demeritte, Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters

There is no shortage of storylines among the Braves’ outfield group. Most notable is the health of Ronald Acuña Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL. Acuña has looked good in many workout videos this offseason, but his official timeline is still unknown.

Marcell Ozuna returns to the mix with his legal troubles apparently behind him. The Braves have said very little in regards to his status, but he is likely to see the most time as the team’s new DH.

The biggest question mark is how will the Braves handle center field. Cristian Pache began last season in center, but struggled and ended back up in Triple A. Adam Duvall played there during the postseason, but it remains to be seen whether the Braves view him as an everyday option.