Details of Major League Baseball’s new CBA

Major League Baseball is back after the players and the owners agreed on a new CBA Thursday afternoon. The lockout lasted 99 days, which is the second-longest work stoppage in the game’s history. Owners are expected to ratify the agreement in a call at 6 p.m. ET tonight and the lockout will be lifted soon after. That means that the offseason will resume as soon as tonight. Prepare yourselves!

This is all still developing and we are reliant on oftentimes partial reports, but we wanted to put all of this information in one place to serve as a reference guide. This will be updated as we receive additional information. Omission of an element here doesn’t mean it isn’t in the new CBA, but rather that we have not yet seen information regarding that element to put in this post.

The competitive balance/luxury tax (CBT) was one of the biggest sticking points during the negotiation. Per the final agreement, the CBT will be set at $230 million in 2022 and will rise annually to $233 million, $237 million, $241 million and $244 million.

More details of the final deal are still coming in. Below is a list according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Players with less than three years of major league service will see their minimum salary jump from $570,500 to $700,000. The minimum salary will increase each year by $20,000, reaching a maximum of $780,000 over the life of the deal.

A pre-arbitration bonus pool of $50 million will be distributed among players who have yet to reach salary arbitration. Exact details on who qualifies for the extra salary and how the bonus pool will work are forthcoming but not yet available.

Postseason expanded to 12 teams. Exact details on postseason structure are not yet available.

Player uniforms will feature advertising for the first time. This will include patches on jerseys and decals on batting helmets.

There will be a 45-day window for the league to implement rule changes. A pitch clock, ban on shifts and larger bases will go into effect for the 2023 season, pending action by a newly-formed committee that will be skewed towards league (that is, non-player) representatives. It is not clear whether the league plans to implement some rules changes in 2023 or later midseason.

The Universal Designated Hitter is coming to the National League, which slams the door on pitchers batting for the foreseeable future, or perhaps ever.

The MLB Draft will include a draft lottery. Exact details on how the lottery will work are forthcoming, and will likely be complex based on prior proposals.

The league will allow compensatory draft pick inducements to discourage service time manipulation. Teams will be awarded picks if players not held down to gain an extra year of service play well enough to merit awards consideration. Exact details are forthcoming.

There will be a limit on the number of times a player can be optioned to the minor leagues in one season. Exact details are forthcoming.

More to come....