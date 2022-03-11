Get to know the new CBA: On-field rules, playoffs, and roster considerations

With the newly-ratified CBA, there are a number of new rules that are coming for the 2022 season and beyond. In this post, we’ll take a look at the new playoff format, the new on-field rules, and some new roster rules.

Expanded Playoffs

One of the major talking points of the CBA negotiations was the owners’ desire to expand the playoff field. The owners reportedly wanted to expand the field to 14 teams, but the players disagreed and both sides compromised on a 12-team field, starting this season. (The players actually included a 12-team playoff field in their proposals to the league, so they didn’t really hold out expanded playoffs as much of a carrot during negotiations.) There will be six playoff teams from each league, three division winners and the next three teams with the best records. The two division winners with the best records will get a bye in the first round of the playoffs, i.e., the Wild Card round. The third seed from each league will play the sixth seed and the fourth seed will host the fifth seed in a three game series, with the higher seed hosting all three games. The divisional round and beyond remain unchanged, with a five-game set in the division series, and seven-game sets in the league championship series and World Series.

In addition to the changes above, there will be no more Game 163 tiebreakers; all ties for playoff seeding will be decided by “paper” tiebreakers that involve formulas rather than baseball.

The bye for the top two divisional winners (and to a lesser extent the home field advantage for the third and fourth seeds) is an important incentive for teams to aim to be great and not just “good enough to make the playoffs” in the opinion of the players, since this will theoretically cause teams to spend more, or at least not spend less. It remains to be seen exactly how teams will respond to the extra opportunity to make the playoffs.

On-field rules

2022

The most notable change for the 2022 season in terms of gameplay, at least for the National League, is the implementation of the universal DH. The NL will finally join the AL in having a designated hitter in the batting order. This has long been a hot topic for debate, but after the league played with the DH everywhere in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it seemed like a given that it would be enshrined permanently in the next CBA, and now it has.

Two more minor changes essentially revert things back to pre-2020 baseball: eliminating the “runner starts on second base” rule for extra innings, and making all doubleheader games nine innings again, as opposed to the seven-inning doubleheader games that happened in 2020 and 2021. The “zombie/ghost/stupid runner” rule for extra innings was widely criticized by baseball fans and media, but the seven-inning doubleheader rule was much more acceptable to many in making those long doubleheader days a little bit quicker, if a bit more random.

Player uniforms will also look a bit different as the MLBPA agreed to allow the league to add advertising patches to uniforms and batting helmets.

2023 or later

No new rules are officially confirmed to be implemented after the 2022 season, but the structure is in place for at least four rules that have been discussed for years to be implemented as soon as next season. Starting in 2023, a committee of four active players, six owner-appointed representatives, and one umpire will convene to make suggestions for the implementations of the pitch clock (a limit on time between pitches), larger bases, restrictions on defensive shifts, and an automated ball/strike system (aka electronic strike zone, aka robo-umps). These rules can be implemented during any offseason, but the players must have at least 45 days of advance notice.

Roster rules

There were no earth-shatteringly radical changes to roster rules in this CBA, but there were a few rules added that were intended to improve the quality of life of those players on the fringes of the active roster and prospects trying to break into the major league squad.

The rule that will affect the most players is that players can now be sent to the minor leagues a total of five times per season. The Braves have optioned players like Chad Sobotka, Bryse Wilson, Johan Camargo, and Jacob Webb up and down from Triple-A to the Atlanta squad and back many times in the past, so this will be limited to 5 options per year for each player moving forward, unless the team wants to expose the player to waivers. Of course, this can be somewhat avoided by exploitation of the Injury List rules, but the intent is to make the lives of these players easier in not having to constantly change where they live. It is not yet clear how this restriction will interface with the “extra man” rule for doubleheaders, which was a common reason why a player would be recalled and then immediately optioned.

The other rule is an attempt to curtail service time manipulation of elite prospects by crediting the top two Rookie of the Year finishers from each league a full year of service time, irrespective of how much service time they actually accrued in-season. Teams with rookies finishing in the top three of Rookie of the Year voting or in the top five of the MVP or Cy Young voting will additionally receive draft pick compensation in another attempt to disincentivize service time manipulation of top prospects. Note that these benefits apparently only accrue to “top prospects” (a leaguewide top 100 list, details of which list is going to be used is to be determined) rather than every player, so teams can’t get a windfall by having a non-prospect come out of nowhere and make waves.