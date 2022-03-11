Get to know the new CBA: Core Economic issues

After a lockout that at times seemed destined to hit triple digits in days that it dragged on, just like that, we’re back. As the baseball world rapidly gears up to burn through Spring Training and get the season going, the new, just-ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will result in myriad changes to the game we know and love. A lot of those changes will take place on the field, and in the standings — the playoff expansion to 12 teams looms particularly large in terms of how we will conceptualize and work through the story of each season.

But, right now, I’m not here to talk about those things. Instead, I’m here to talk about everyone’s favorite set of erstwhile CBA sticking points: “core economic issues.” While the CBA addresses a ton of stuff (draft lottery! service time! maybe an international draft!), much of the negotiation wended its way around big-ticket items like the so-called Competitive Balance (luxury) Tax, and a brand-new “bonus pool” for players not yet eligible for salary arbitration. This post is my attempt to discuss these items in more than just a couple of sentences, to catch you up on where things were, and where they’ll be. Note that I’m writing this before the text of the CBA has been released, such that all I have to go on are various tweets and slapped-together press release-y articles, like this one. I’m sure more information will be forthcoming soon, but this is hopefully enough to get you oriented.

League Minimum Salary

During negotiations, the MLBPA’s messaging focused on various key aims, one of which was increasing the compensation of young/early-career players. The most obvious way to do that is to increase the minimum salary; the CBA secures a pretty hefty increase over prior agreements. In 2021, the minimum salary for a major leaguer was $570,500; in 2022, that number will jump to $700,000. This is a pretty hefty increase — the minimum salary jumped from $200,000 to $300,000 between 2002 and 2003, but not really anywhere else since. Using data from Baseball Almanac, see the plot of minimum salaries by year below, with the new locked-in values from the new CBA at right with a dotted line.

While minimum salaries have often stagnated, they have generally outpaced inflation by quite a lot, at least as far back as the 1960s. Nothing about these increases changes that, as the minimum salary will grow at an annualized rate of nearly 6.5 percent over the life of the CBA relative to its 2021 benchmark. (The latest forecasts for medium-term inflation continue to hew to an annualized future rate of around two percent, irrespective of immediate-term swings; the Federal Reserve’s monthly five-year-forward inflation forecasts haven’t crested three percent since 2000.)

A more pertinent question, as with everything in this negotiation, though, is the extent to which these increases keep pace with MLB’s revenue growth. Unfortunately, that question is fairly difficult to answer, both because MLB’s actual (non-estimated) revenues are unknown, and also because it’s unclear how that revenue growth will evolve over the life of this CBA. My quick math on recent MLB revenue growth using estimates from 2015 ($8.2 billion) and 2019 ($10.7 billion) suggests that if MLB can carry that same growth over the current CBA, revenue growth will outpace minimum salary growth by a bit by the end of the agreement, but the huge jump between 2021 and 2022 likely makes up for it (including on a time value of money basis — compare 570k/700k/720k/740k/760k/780k with 570k/610k/650k/700k/740k/800k).

All-in-all, this seems like a “fair” increase in and of itself, neither a windfall for the players nor a case where fixed increases lead to under-compensation. That said, if MLB revenues skyrocket again, well... that’s part of the issue with not directly tying compensation to revenues.

My estimate is that the players benefit by about $66 million in 2022, up to $106 million in 2026, relative to the 2021 status quo, as a result of this increase. My math? From the information here (Travis Sawchik via Ben Clemens), minimum salaries accounted for approximately $289 million in payroll in 2021. Increasing $289 million by the ratio of $700,000 to $570,000 yields around a 23 percent increase, which when applied to $289 million, yields about $66 million. Rinse and repeat for the other years accordingly. That’s a pretty big increase, but again, no clear windfall — the owners got a 12-team expanded playoff, which by ESPN’s media rights alone, gives them an extra $85 million a season... before the expanded revenue from tickets, concessions, parking, and the like associated with the extra playoff games.

One final note: it is important to keep in mind that these gains in minimum salary are not just pure-play “benefits” to players. While we’d like to think, and hope, that MLB teams will take these increases in stride and simply target higher payroll levels because even the minimum salary is increasing, that doesn’t have to be the case. Some teams (and we know which ones), may use the increase in minimum salary as justification for further cutting spending on more expensive contracts. Will this happen? We’ll have to wait and see. On the flip side, the vast gap between a mid-level free agent and someone making a league minimum salary is part of the reason why that class of players has suffered lately: why pay more than five times the salary for less than a five-times production increase? This increase narrows that gap somewhat, but likely nowhere near enough to make it efficient to substitute veteran free agents for league-minimum players or anything of the sort.

Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

As a brand-spankin’-new “thing,” there are no status quo comparisons to be made for this item. In short: starting with the 2022 season, MLB teams will jointly fund a $50 million account to be distributed to the top 100 players not yet eligible for salary arbitration, i.e., the guys making the (now-increased) league minimum salary. Teams will fund the account equally ($1.67 million per team), and overall, this too is not a gigantic transfer from owners to players. Note that the $50 million also doesn’t appear to increase as far as I can tell, so the benefit of this newfangled thing actually decreases relatively over time. If you squint and make up reasonable numbers for expanded playoff ticket sales in your head, it’s possible that expanded playoffs alone pay for both this bonus pool and the minimum salary increase.

Where this item gets weird is in the specifics. I don’t know how comprehensive or accurate this is, but seriously, start rapping whichever lawyer shoved this thing into the CBA with a ruler on the knuckles before they can do any more damage, posthaste:

Details on the new pre-arb bonus pool payouts:



MVP/Cy Young winners get $2.5M

MVP/Cy 2nd place gets $1.75M

3rd place gets $1.5M

4th/5th gets $1M



ROY gets $750,000

ROY 2nd place gets $500



All-MLB 1st team gets $1M

All-MLB 2nd team gets $500,000



Rest of pool $ is based on WAR — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 11, 2022

Per an update from the Associated Press on Friday morning, apparently players can only get the bonus from one award, plus their portion of the rest of the pool allocation, which should make the distribution of this $50 million somewhat more even across players than if this were not the case (since any potential award winner is probably going to be in the running for Rookie of the Year too, etc.).

The biggest individual boosts to player compensation come from awards placement. If you have no idea what the “All-MLB” team is, I don’t blame you — this “honor” only started in 2019 and...

Selections to the first and second teams are determined by a fan vote and a panel consisting of media members, former players, and baseball officials

Woof.

You’ll also likely see some serious kvetching about the use of WAR to allocate the pool. How much of the pool’s allocation will be WAR-based depends on how well pre-arbitration players do in awards voting and the like, so it’s hard to guesstimate effectively (though if someone wants to do that historical delving, that’d be cool). When, earlier in negotiations, MLB proposed the use of WAR for various things like arbitration-eligible salaries (instead of, you know, actual arbitration), there was a small outcry as the designers and calculators of various WAR frameworks indicated their discomfort with the premise. Personally, I don’t really share that discomfort: WAR isn’t perfect, and there are lots of formulations, but you have to use something to array players and WAR seems infinitely better, to me, than “fan vote and a panel.” In any case, it appears that MLB and MLBPA will have some kind of joint effort to determine the allocation mechanism. Will they come up with a good one? Who knows, they could come up with a straight-horrible one that mangles the purpose of WAR.

While these conceptual issues might seem thorny, in the end, we’re talking a total of $50 million spread across 100 players, with some decent chunk of that $50 million likely earmarked to a few elite performers. MLB’s release says that Corbin Burnes would have earned $4.2 million (how do they know this if the allocation formula hasn’t yet been determined?!) under this system for his 2021 season, which is over eight percent of the pool going to a single player... so basically what I’m getting at here is that allocation woes aside, it may not really matter much in the end. It’d be a bigger concern if the pool were bigger, but it isn’t. On the flip side, with such a low cost, there’s probably not going to be too much crowding out of other payroll spending as a result of this. The cost of funding a total of $50 million, after all, is under $2 million per team.

The “Competitive Balance” Tax

Saving the most contentious thing for last. But hey, don’t worry! It’s settled now. They’re gonna play baseball. Really. I promise.

Let’s get this out of the way: this thing is not named properly. It isn’t really about competitive balance. As Jeff Passan put it way back in the dark days of there not being a ratified CBA:

Since the CBT’s arrival in 2003, 13 MLB franchises have won the World Series and 19 have played in it. That is the exact same number of teams as in the salary-capped NFL, far better than the nine champions and 14 competitors in the salary-capped NBA and right there with the 11 Stanley Cup winners and 21 finalists in the salary-capped NHL. In the championship seasons prior to the CBT era, 14 organizations won the World Series and 20 made it. The CBT was about competitive balance like “Citizen Kane” was about a sled.

It’s a cost-control measure, and it’s been a pretty effective one. Sure, the majority of teams aren’t directly affected (they may still be indirectly affected because affected teams don’t participate in bidding for players as avidly, or at all), but the teams that are affected are the ones that spend the most, so it’s not exactly small potatoes. This was (is?) a popular chart:

Okay, enough proselytizing. The bottom line: the tax thresholds have increased from $210 million in 2021 to $230 million in 2022, with modest increases in subsequent years: $233 million, then $237 million, then $241 million, and finally $244 million.

Here’s a chart of the levels since 2003, without that peskily-illuminating revenue and payroll stuff:

The overall increases in the CBT — both from 2003 through the end of the new CBA, as well as just over the course of the CBA itself, likely outpace inflation a bit, but not by much (three percent annualized growth, compared to two percent-ish historical and forecasted inflation). The bigger issue is that, as you could see on the first chart, the tax threshold was not keeping pace with revenue. In the end, it still isn’t — the first-year increase from $210 million to $230 million is indeed sizable, but that’s about it. Unless MLB revenue growth really slows, the players will need another big boost to the level in the next CBA. But, again, those are the pitfalls to not having a set-in-stone revenue share. It is what it is.

As far as overall impact, this is very hard to estimate. Ben Clemens took a crack at it. Assuming I’m not bastardizing his results too badly, he found essentially that a $1 million increase in the threshold leads to around $5 million in extra spending, on average. (I derived this from his values regarding MLBPA-MLB gaps in proposals and the translation of how far apart they were into a dollar figure.) This means that if we are comfortable with his methodology, the first-year $20 million increase in the CBT is a transfer of $100 million to the players relative to 2021, increasing to $170 million by the end of this CBA. That’s not a bad haul.

It’s also worth noting that per MLB’s release, the luxury tax now has a new penalty threshold at $60 million above the initial threshold, which is colloquially being termed the “Steve Cohen tax.” Under the prior CBA, there were only three tiers of increasing tax rates the more a team’s payroll exceeded the initial threshold; now there’s another. If you need a refresher, I’m just gonna copy-paste because this is the sort of arcana I don’t enjoy:

First threshold for penalties rises to $230 million from $210 million in 2022, then $232 million ’23, $236 million in ’24, $240 million in ’25 and $244 million in ’26. The second threshold remains $20 million above the first, the third $40 million above the first and a new fourth threshold $60 million above the first.

First threshold for penalties rises to $230 million from $210 million in 2022, then $232 million ’23, $236 million in ’24, $240 million in ’25 and $244 million in ’26. The second threshold remains $20 million above the first, the third $40 million above the first and a new fourth threshold $60 million above the first. Penalties for exceeding the first three thresholds remain the same. For the first, a 20% tax on first-time offenders, 30% for exceeding in consecutive years and 50% for exceeding in three or more consecutive years. The second threshold jumps to 32%/42%/62%, and the third is 62.5%/75%/95%. The new fourth threshold carries rates at 80%/90%/110%.

In the end, I think the whole CBT discussion/evaluation is really the evaluation of this new CBA writ large. Did the players get more compensation than before? Definitely! On these core economic issues, the players added many, many millions. But, does this CBA fundamentally change the players’ share of revenue, or even their ability to capture a greater share of revenue? Not so much. The CBT threshold has a good chance of not keeping pace with revenue again, expanded playoffs are happening, and so on and so forth.

Other things with direct financial implications (for players)

These seem worth mentioning in brief.

This isn’t being widely reported, but contracts for arbitration-eligible players will apparently now be guaranteed under this CBA. Previously, teams could escape much of those contracts by cutting the player during Spring Training, but no more, apparently.

The expanded postseason may very well tamp down overall player salaries, as teams find less incentive to spend when a slightly-above-.500 roster has a decent chance of making the playoffs. It will be difficult if not impossible to actually test this in a vacuum as there are so many other CBA elements driving spending, but the whole expanded postseason thing potentially constitutes a double-whammy of goodness for ownership: more revenue, and a perfectly legitimate reason (from their perspective) to tamp down costs.

Players will be allowed to engage in commercial relationships with sports betting companies. Good for the players, I guess. I have no idea how much of a benefit this is in aggregate, you could convince me with a wide range of numbers.

Apparently the MLBPA secured “improved benefits for former players” per their press release. No idea what that means, but also a good thing.

Increases to minor league contracts:

For players signing a second major league contract or later, the minor league minimum rises from $93,000 to $114,100 this year, $117,400 in 2023, $120,600 in 2024, $123,900 in 2025 and $127,100 in 2026. For players signing a first minor league contract, the minor league minimum rises from $46,600 to $57,200 in this year, $58,800 in 2023, $60,300 in 2024, $62,000 in 2025 and $63,600 in 2026.

So, there you have it. This is certainly a CBA that certainly does some stuff to core economic issues, and now we can look forward to actual baseball roster construction and actual baseball games and actual dingers. Just try not to remind me that the playoffs actually expanded. Oy.