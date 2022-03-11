This Day in Braves History: March 11

Braves Franchise History

1953 - Boston Braves owner Lou Perini proposes a ban on the move of any major league franchise to that of a minor league city until October 1. Two days later, he will announce that the Braves are moving to Milwaukee.

1974 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn orders the Atlanta Braves to play Hank Aaron in at least two of the team’s three season opening games in Cincinnati. Atlanta had planned to bench Aaron on the road in order to increase the chances that he would hit career home run No. 715 at home.

MLB History

1933 - An exhibition game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Giants in Los Angeles is interrupted by an earthquake.

1958 - Batters in the American League will be required to wear batting helmets in the upcoming season.

1960 - Mickey Mantle and the Yankees come to an agreement on a one-year deal worth $65,000.

1981 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Johnny Mize and Rube Foster to the Hall of Fame.

2018 - Jake Arrieta agrees to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

