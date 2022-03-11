Braves News: Baseball is Back in Business

MLB and MLBPA finally came to an agreement on a new CBA after the prolonged 99-day lockout. After resuming negotiations on Tuesday and continuing them into Wednesday morning, there began to be signs of hope for baseball’s return. Thursday’s meeting solidified the end of the lockout, as both parties were able to agree on the CBT, pre-arbitration pool, and other issues.

Thursday’s progress yielded to the CBA ratification, which also opened up free agency on Thursday evening.

Owner vote was 30-0 to ratify the CBA — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

The new CBA brought quite a few changes. The agreement altered minimum salary, pre-arbitration bonus pool, postseason expansion, and much more. More details of these changes can be found here.

Opening day has been officially set for April 7, which puts Spring Training games beginning March 17 or 18. With these dates put in place, the arbitration hearing date has become March 22. This is a huge day for the Braves as they have 9 players that are arbitration-eligible.

Correction: March 22 exchange date. https://t.co/eBaO2VX1Lq — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2022

In addition, the Rule 5 Draft has been canceled this year.

With the lockout officially lifted, expect a busy next few days around baseball, with some huge free agent signings.

