The second-longest work stoppage in baseball history is over, and in the free-agent frenzy to follow, all focus is on Freddie Freeman for the Braves.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the wins and losses in the new collective bargaining agreement, the Freeman market, Plan B and Plan C, and what else the defending champions need to do before Opening Day.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications for alert for ever new episode.