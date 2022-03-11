Braves announce revised Spring Training schedule

The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball announced the team’s revised 2022 Spring Training schedule. Atlanta will begin the 18-game exhibition schedule on Friday, March 18 against the Minnesota Twins.

The schedule is equally split with nine home games. The exhibition slate will wrap up on Tuesday, April 5 and Atlanta is scheduled to begin the regular season on Thursday, April 7 at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

Major League Baseball elected to separate Grapefruit League teams into pods again in 2022. Atlanta has home dates with Minnesota (March 18, March 26), Philadelphia (March 20), Tampa Bay (March 23, March 31, April 5), Boston (March 25, April 3), and Toronto (March 28).