Home Run Derby to settle any All-Star Game tie

In a winter of fighting, bad blood, figure pointing and everything else that happening during baseball’s long, long lockout, they finally came up with a great idea. What could be better than slightly larger bases and no change in the team control structure, you ask?

AP Exclusive: Home Run Derby could decide All-Star Game winner, with labor pact reading “If the All-Star Game remains tied after nine innings, the game will be decided by a Home Run Derby" between the teams. https://t.co/qeuN5kPSX7 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 11, 2022

Since Bud Selig had to end an All-Star game in a tie in his “home stadium” for lack of available pitchers, baseball has struggled on how to settle ties in the exhibition. No one wanted to see starting pitchers overworked and have never wanted to see a parade of average relievers in the Mid-Summer Classic. They tried tying the game to the home field in the World Series, which no one cared for. Man on second was never that popular and never used. But whoever snuck this in the collective bargaining agreement is a gentlemen and a scholar.

There is currently no information about how many rounds there will be or hitters will take part. But with the National League being able to call in Ronald Acuña, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and current champion Pete Alonso, they are positioned well to win it. Looking forward to it more than ever now, so long as MLB doesn’t decide to end every game in this manner.