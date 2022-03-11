Dodgers reportedly making “strong push” for Freddie Freeman

With the MLB Lockout now over, the free agent frenzy has gotten off to a slow start, but things are expected to pick up soon. When they do, Freddie Freeman could be one of the first dominos to fall. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is reporting that the Los Angeles Dodgers are making a strong push for Freeman.

Sources: #Dodgers making a strong push for Freddie Freeman and have offered him a multiyear contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 12, 2022

That it would be a multi-year deal is a humorous part of the report. Previous reports suggested that Freeman is looking for a six-year deal and that the Atlanta Braves have been reluctant to go beyond a five-year offer.

Atlanta may be reluctant, but they have backed themselves into a corner. By allowing Freeman to reach free agency, it is going to cost them more than it would have had he been locked up early. They have been one of the teams linked to Oakland first baseman Matt Olson along with the Yankees and Rangers, but the price tag there will be high as well.

The easiest way out has always been finding a path to bringing Freeman back. The clock is ticking.