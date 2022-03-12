Braves News: First Base Unknowns Continue to Creep In

We have officially moved away from the stresses of missing a baseball season and moved onto stresses of Freddie Freeman joining another franchise. The Braves never escaped the conversation of pursuing Freddie Freeman, but other teams have shown interest with good reason. The Yankees and Dodgers, per usual, have entered the conversation and join the Braves as the leading names for one of the biggest free agents heading into the 2022 season.

Dodgers and Braves have been most consistent pursuers and most likely landing spots for superstar Freddie Freeman. @jonmorosi says Dodgers are making push now. It's a surprise Braves didn't lock him long ago. Belief is they'd been offering about $140M/5 but he should get 6 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2022

If the Braves let Freeman walk, Matt Olson becomes the next option. Olson, who was formerly in Oakland, has stellar numbers but comes at an extremely high price.

And if Olson doesn’t fill in the gaps at first base, Anthony Rizzo could also find himself in the Atlanta lineup. Rizzo is coming off of a shaky season but could be one of the better options for Atlanta.

These three are the most viable options for the Braves, so all eyes shift to the front office as we await the news of the first base situation.

Lockout:

Tony Clark, MLBPA executive director, explains the motivations behind the new CBA and what its ratification means for the union.

With the lockout behind us, expect some changes in the coming years in MLB.

More Braves News:

Braves Spring Training will get underway on March 18. Click here for Atlanta’s revised Spring Training schedule.

Braves farm director Ben Sestanovich on minor league camp.

Shea Langeliers on the World Series, his abilities behind the plate, and power.

LHP Tucker Davidson makes MLB’s list of prospects who could be on the move.

Podcasts:

A breakdown of Atlanta’s biggest needs in this episode of Battery Power.

MLB News:

The Home Run Derby will now settle All-Star Game results in the event of a tie.

LHP Carlos Rodon is in agreement with the San Francisco Giants on a 2-year, $44M deal. Rodon had a stellar 2021 season, making his first All-Star team and going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers in 2022 on a one-year, $17M deal. Kershaw is looking to bounce back after missing the majority of the second half of the 2021 season with elbow soreness.

The Angels re-signed RHP AJ Ramos to a minor league deal. Ramos struggled at the minor league level in 2021, with a 5.26 ERA and a walk rate of 10.6% through 53 innings of work.

Trevor Bauer will be placed on administrative leave from March 13-19. MLB is still weighing out all options for a potential suspension.

The Cubs and SS Andrelton Simmons are in agreement on a one-year, $4M deal. The 32-year-old has a concerning history of injury, but nonetheless, will be a solid defender in Chicago’s infield.

Unvaccinated players are not permitted to travel to Canada to play the Toronto Blue Jays. They will not be paid for these games.

The Cardinals and RHP Drew VerHagen are in agreement on a two-year deal. The six-year veteran can serve as a starter or come out of the bullpen in relief.

Quite a few teams, including the Braves, have shown interest in 1B Matt Olson. Olson’s name is closely tied to the Braves if there is no deal with Freddie Freeman.

Cubs skipper David Ross was extended through the 2024 season with a team option for 2025. In his first two seasons as Chicago’s manager, he obtained a 105-117 record.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts says he is “really close” to an extension. Roberts has six seasons as Dodgers manager under his belt.

Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds reportedly turned down an extension prior to the 2021 season.

Sean Rodriguez, veteran utility player, joins the Phillies saff as a player development instructor. Rodriguez winds up his major league career with 81 homers over 2913 plate appearances.

The Rangers agreed to a one-year, $4M deal with LHP Martín Pérez. The Rangers originally signed Pérez in 2007.

The latest on Michael Conforto talks.

Three teams interested in Albert Pujols as he gears up for his 22nd Major League season.