Free agent notes on Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario’s market

While we are all waiting on Freddie Freeman’s free agent decision, the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal has a grab bag of notes that are relevant to the Atlanta Braves. We haven’t exactly seen the frenzy that we were expecting coming out of the lockout, but that could be on the way soon.

On Freeman, Rosenthal confirms the Dodgers’ interest and says they are also looking seriously at veteran DH Nelson Cruz although the luxury tax is something that is still in their minds. The ongoing situation with Trevor Bauer makes the situation a little uncertain and the Dodgers still need to add some additional depth to their rotation. Rosenthal adds that Freeman is expected to get a long term deal that will pay him somewhere between $25 to $30 million annually which pretty much goes along with everything else we have heard this offseason.

If Freeman doesn’t return, Rosenthal says that the Braves are expected to go hard after Oakland first baseman Matt Olson. The price for Olson will be high. The report states that the Padres have interest in Olson as well and that any deal would likely include San Diego’s top prospect CJ Abrams.

Finally, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler were postseason stars for the Braves and played key parts in helping the Braves capture their first World Series championship since 1995. Rosenthal reports that the inclusion of the universal DH in the National League “has been a boon” for guys like Rosario and Soler who are strong offensive players but are lacking on the defensive side.