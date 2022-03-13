This Day in Braves History: March 13

Braves Franchise History

1953 - Boston Braves owner Lou Perini announces that he will seek permission from the National League to move his franchise to Milwaukee.

1954 - Milwaukee Braves outfielder Bobby Thompson breaks his ankle while sliding into a base during a spring training game and will be out until July. Thompson is replaced in the Braves’ lineup by rookie Hank Aaron.

MLB History

1937 - Lou Gehrig signs with the New York Yankees for $38,000 and a $750 signing bonus.

1943 - The American and National Leagues approve a new official baseball manufactured by the Spalding Company for the upcoming season.

1960 - The Chicago White Sox unveil a new road uniform that features players’ names on the backs of the jerseys.

1981 - The California Angels sign free agent Rick Burleson to a six-year, $4.2 million contract making him the highest-paid shortstop in the majors.

