Four Braves storylines to watch as spring camp opens

It is a few weeks late, but the Atlanta Braves report to Spring Training Sunday to begin preparations for the upcoming season. The lockout, which lasted 99 days, has resulted in a truncated schedule. Atlanta will play an 18-game exhibition schedule that begins on March 18 with Opening Day of the regular season scheduled for April 7.

There is plenty to be done between now and then. The Braves are coming off of a World Series championship but there are plenty of question marks that remain with their current roster. Here are the top storylines for the team as they begin camp.

All eyes on Freddie Freeman

There isn’t anywhere else to start right? Freeman’s free agent status has been “the storyline” for the Braves since the 2021 season ended. He says he wants to return, the club says they want him back yet, it hasn’t happened yet. Bringing Freeman back is the logical choice for Atlanta, but it takes two to make a deal and teams like the Dodgers and Yankees are reportedly in the mix.

With lockout over, all focus is on Freddie Freeman Subscribe to our YouTube channel and never miss a new episode!

If not Freeman, then who? That is the question for the Braves as they will have to pivot quickly. They have been linked to Oakland first baseman Matt Olson but the price tag will be high. Free agents such as Anthony Rizzo or Kyle Schwarber could be in play as well.

It still feels as though Atlanta’s entire offseason revolves around what happens with Freeman so until this situation is rectified, it will continue to be the dominant storyline.

What does the outfield look like on Opening Day?

If not for Freeman, the outfield situation would likely be the biggest storyline for the team heading into the spring. Ronald Acuña Jr. is working his way back for a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered this past July. He is not expected to be ready for the start of the season although the team hasn’t given a strict timeline.

The team learned right before the lockout that Marcell Ozuna would be eligible for the start of the 2022 season. He is likely best served to fill the Universal DH role but could figure into the left field mix. The Braves chose to tender Adam Duvall a contract and he will have his 2022 salary set through arbitration if he and Atlanta don’t come to an agreement before. Duvall is capable of playing all three outfield spots and started in center during the 2021 postseason run. The team also brought back outfielder Guillermo Heredia on a one-year deal to serve as depth.

The biggest question mark is what happens in center? Will the Braves go with a combination of Duvall and Heredia? Cristian Pache will be in camp as well, but struggled enough last season that it would be a little surprising if he doesn’t begin the season at Gwinnett. It feels like Atlanta needs to add at least one outfielder to the mix and maybe two if they aren’t confident that Duvall can handle the center field load on a regular basis.

Will Atlanta add more rotation depth?

The health of Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured fibula in Game 1 of the World Series, will be another early storyline to watch when spring camp opens. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman said last week that he was hearing that Morton was progressing well. The Braves are unlikely to rush him so his status will be something to keep an eye on.

When Morton is ready, he along with Max Fried and Ian Anderson will front the starting rotation. What happens behind that could be interesting. Atlanta may look to add another veteran arm to the mix to add additional depth, but the starting pitching market is starting to dry up. Still, it will be somewhat surprising if Alex Anthopoulos doesn’t add a veteran on a short deal.

An interesting competition during the exhibition season should develop between a lot of Atlanta’s internal options. Huascar Ynoa was a pleasant surprise early on in 2021 before he broke his hand punching the dugout in Milwaukee. He later returned but his postseason was cut short due to a sore shoulder. Kyle Wright spent most of last season at Triple A, but looked good in two World Series appearances. However, he has had chances before and hasn’t been able to find any sustained success at the major league level.

Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint are other options along with 2020 draft pick Bryce Elder who advanced three levels last season and ended his season with Gwinnett.

How will the Braves fill out their bench?

Currently 15 of the 38 players on Atlanta’s 40-man roster are position players. Four of those 15 position players are catchers. The Braves signed Manny Pina to a two-year deal to back up Travis d’Arnaud in November. Heredia will be another option along with Orlando Arcia who will serve as a backup infielder. Atlanta has often filled out the rest of the bench with non-roster guys such as Ehire Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval who both earned a roster spot last spring. The Braves released their list of non-roster invitees Sunday.