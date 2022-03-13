Braves News: Quiet on the Freddie Freeman front as more moves trickle in

The Braves reportedly made a move Saturday, signing Chadwick Tromp, but this isn’t a move likely to move the needle...at all, and certainly isn’t the news that Braves fans are anxiously awaiting in the next destination for Freddie Freeman, Atlanta or otherwise. Ken Rosenthal had some general free agency notes that included tidbits on Freeman’s market, as well as the markets of Braves postseason heroes Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario. Regarding Freddie, Rosenthal confirms the Dodgers’ serious interest in the first baseman and that the Braves would be serious players for Matt Olson should Freeman go elsewhere. Rosenthal also mentions that the NL DH has boosted the market for the likes of Soler and Rosario.

Elsewhere in the league, Atlanta’s division rivals each made moves on the periphery of their rosters and the Phillies were linked with having interest for a major free agent in Nick Castellanos. Former Brave Kurt Suzuki found a home with the Los Angeles Angels and their front office that is laden with former Braves employees. The trade market also heated up a bit with the Twins trading catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Mets trading two pitching prospects for Chris Bassitt.

Braves News

Here is a more detailed look at Rosenthal’s free agent notes as they pertain to the Braves.

Mike Petriello did a fun exercise in ranking every team in the league as a destination for Freddie Freeman.

Meanwhile, Mark Bowman took a look at Braves legend Dale Murphy’s top 10 moments.

MLB News

The Nationals signed reliever Steve Cishek, who was solid in relief for the pitching-starved Angels last season.

The market for Nelson Cruz seems to be moving quickly with the universal DH in place.

Toronto signed Yusei Kikuchi to a 3 year $36 million deal. Kikuchi hasn’t proven he can be consistently more than solid at the MLB level yet after three seasons in Seattle.

The Marlins signed ex-Philly Roman Quinn to a minor league deal.

The Twins are reportedly interested in veteran starter Johnny Cueto.