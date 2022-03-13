Michael Harris, Shea Langeliers among Braves’ non-roster invitees

Sunday is report day for the Atlanta Braves and they have released a list of 13 non-roster invitees to camp including top prospects Michael Harris and Shea Langeliers. The group includes five pitchers, two catchers, four infielders and two outfielders.

Pitchers (5): RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, RHP Bryce Elder, RHP Darren O’Day, RHP Darius Vines, RHP Victor Vodnik

Catchers (2): Hendrik Clementina, Shea Langeliers

Infielders (4): Ryan Goins, Yariel Gonzalez, John Nogowski, Braden Shewmake

Outfielders (2): Jesse Franklin, Michael Harris II

Harris and Langeliers are clearly the big names here but Bryce Elder, Victor Vodnik and Braden Shewmake could all contribute at some point as well. Right-hander Darius Vines and outfielder Jesse Franklin will be getting their first taste of big league camp.

De La Cruz spent last season on Atlanta’s 40-man roster but was non-tendered and re-signed on a minor league deal. Veteran Darren O’Day was with the Yankees last season after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Atlanta.

Along with the 38 players currently on the 40-man roster, the Braves will open camp with 51 players.