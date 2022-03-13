Breaking Down the Braves’ Non-Roster Invitees

We are finally getting some news about actual baseball, and on Sunday the Atlanta Braves released their list of non-roster Invites for Spring Training. For those that don’t know, non-roster Invites are players that are not a member of the 40-man roster but are invited to Major League camp typically because they are either seen as players that could play a role in the upcoming season or they are top prospects the team wants to get more work with.

This list is usually a lot longer, but with the shortened camp most of the guys that would normally spend a couple of weeks in Major League camp before being sent back to the minor league side were left off. We’re going to take a look here at the 13 names that were included on the roster and what their chances are to play a part of the Braves 2022 championship defense.

Jasseel De La Cruz

De La Cruz is a player that was expected to play a role last season and even received major league call ups, but he never appeared in a game and injuries and inconsistency led to a turbulent season. De La Cruz was non-tendered in November, but re-signed with the organization and now has a chance to rebuild his prospect status. He made waves with his upper-90’s fastball and wipeout slider but has struggled to command either and saw a regression in his stuff during the past season. De La Cruz is 24-years old, so the clock has certainly not ticked out and a good season could put him right back in the mix for a major league job. Whether that will be as a starter or a reliever remains to be seen. He’s fallen behind some players including the next name on this list, but with a good spring and Triple-A season he will be one of the first names looked at if the Braves need help out of the bullpen in 2022.

Reviewing the Braves Preseason Top 30 Prospect List Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.

Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder’s professional debut last season could not have gone better, as he worked his way all the way to the Triple A level where he posted a 2.21 ERA in seven starts. He led all of minor league baseball in innings pitched last season and is likely among the first players the Braves will look at should a spot open up in the starting rotation. He should even be seen as a guy with an outside shot to earn a spot out of camp. though I would bet against it. Elder features a four-pitch mix and despite late season struggles with walks at Gwinnett has above average command of all of his pitches. Innings-eaters have become much rarer at the MLB level in this era, but he projects to be as good as a No. 3/4 starter who can fit that role to perfection. Battery Power ranked him as the 10th best prospect in the system.

Darren O’Day

The Braves brought back veteran relief pitcher Darren O’Day after he spent 2021 with the Yankees. O’Day has been a great mentor for young players in the system over the past few years and now has an opportunity to continue that role and possibly provide some innings for Atlanta this season. He is likely looking to earn a major league role out of camp and it’s unclear if the Braves would hold onto him if he is unable to make the roster. In two seasons with Atlanta O’Day had a 1.66 ERA in 21 2⁄ 3 innings but has consistently struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. If he makes the roster he will earn $1 million in 2022.

Darius Vines

Darius Vines is an interesting addition to this roster, as he’s not seen either as one of the Braves top prospects or as a player expected to contribute in 2022. Battery Power ranked him as Atlanta’s 21st best prospect coming into the season after he had a strong debut in A ball. Between Augusta and Rome, Vines had a 2.92 ERA in 111 innings, while striking out 129 batters and walking only 29. He is expected to start the season with Mississippi this season but the likelihood that he gets any taste of the major leagues is slim. Vines has one of the better curveballs in the system and can throw all four of his pitches for strikes, with his biggest weakness coming in his average-at-best fastball that was able to be hit hard when left in the zone.

Victor Vodnik

We ranked Vodnik as the 15th best prospect in the system, but that ranking short sells his raw talent. Vodnik is as gifted as any pitcher in the system with a fastball that touches 100 mph and a slider and changeup that can both be lethal pitches. Vodnik’s problem has been with injuries, which doesn’t bode well for a 22-year old with an undersized frame. His stuff was electric with Mississippi in 2021, but he only pitched 33 2⁄ 3 innings and his inconsistent command was a problem that led to him having a 5.35 ERA. The same struggles popped up in the Arizona Fall League and overall he had a disappointing 2021 season. Vodnik is very young, and if he can stay healthy he has all of the talent to be a No. 2 starter at the major league level. He has an outside shot at being brought in as a late season relief option in Atlanta as well, though he has quite a few names to pass to get there.

Hendrik Clementina

Hendrik Clementina is not a player you should concern yourself with in terms of his major league potential, but there are a lot of guys throwing at major league camp and the team needs to find guys to catch them. If Clementina does play in Atlanta this season something went horribly wrong for the team as he’s just a solid organizational backup. Clementina played previously in the Dodgers and Reds system before being brought in by the Braves in 2021 after a season in Italy. He backed up Shea Langeliers in Mississippi and had a .657 OPS and eight home runs in 154 plate appearances.

Shea Langeliers

Shea Langeliers is unlikely to make a significant impact in 2022, but he will be competing to impress the organization and try to take a hold of the catcher of the future title. Battery Power ranked Langeliers as the system’s 3rd best prospect for 2022, and it’s easy to see why he is universally regarded as a Top 100 prospect. Langeliers has elite defensive ability behind the plate and raw power that could make him a 25+ home run hitter at the major league level. He hit 22 in just 92 Double-A games last year and was the cornerstone of Mississippi’s championship team. How well he hits for average and gets on base will determine his ultimate value, but he doesn’t even have to hit particularly well to be an above average MLB catcher given his defensive skill. The battle between him and William Contreras to take the position long term will continue this spring. We could see Langeliers get a taste of the major leagues at the end of the season (or if they have another significant run of injuries) but it’s more likely the Braves just want to see one of their top prospects get time with MLB coaches and then let him develop at Triple-A.

Ryan Goins

Goins is unlikely to get anything more than a couple of games at the major league level this season, if even that, but the Braves still wanted to bring back the versatile defender to stash at Triple-A. Goins, 34, played 91 games at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2021 and had a .635 OPS. He can play all four infield positions at an above average level and previously spent time in the Major Leagues with the Blue Jays, Royals, and White Sox.

Yariel Gonzalez

The Braves signed Yariel Gonzalez to a minor league contract in December and he can likely provide some third base depth in a system that is very weak should Austin Riley have to miss any time in 2021. At the Detroit Tigers’s Triple-A affiliate in 2021 a 27 year old Gonzalez hit 14 home runs and had a .787 OPS in 78 games. Power is Gonzalez’s calling card, and while we hope to not see him get action in 2022 he does provide a more reasonable safety net for the Braves in the event of an injury at the Major League level. This is important especially with the departure of Johan Camargo, who would have otherwise been the backup at third base.

John Nogowski

While we hope this doesn’t remain the case for long, when Nogowski was chosen by the Braves in the first round of the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft he became the top first baseman in the system. Nogowski has spent time at the major league level with the Cardinals and Pirates, where he had a .608 OPS in 147 plate appearances. His Triple A season in 2021 wasn’t a whole lot better as he had just a .661 OPS, but he has performed much better in previous seasons at Triple-A including an .889 OPS in 2019. Nogowski has also pitched 12 professional innings to the tune of a 5.25 ERA and as a 34th rounder (1032nd overall), is the lowest drafted position player from the 2014 class to make it to the major leagues.

Braden Shewmake

Despite a rough 2021 season, there is still plenty of optimism on the future of Braden Shewmake among those in the Braves organization. Battery Power ranked him as the 17th best prospect in the system, and there is a lot of room for him to move up or down. Shewmake’s chances of impacting the major league team this season are low, barring a major injury bug, but if he can get back to hitting like he did in college he could push himself back up to the top of the system. Another poor season however could do the opposite. The positives for Shewmake in 2021 were the defensive improvements he showed, and early reports indicate that he has carried that over to 2022 and should solidify that he can stick at shortstop. Ultimately however he’ll still need to hit, and his .271 OBP with Mississippi last season was a poor full season debut.

Jesse Franklin

Another Battery Power Top 30 player, our 12th ranked prospect Jesse Franklin had an unbelievable summer last year while struggling a bit at other times. Between June and July, Franklin hit 19 home runs in only 51 games, consistently hitting towering shots that went as deep as any we’ve seen at Rome’s State Mutual Stadium. In the other 66 games he played between Rome and the Arizona Fall League, he only hit six more home runs and struggled to keep his OBP over .300. Franklin projects to be a corner outfielder and with his high strikeout totals and low walks he’ll need to continue to produce power at a high rate to be an impact bat. Franklin is far from the major league level and will likely debut at Double A this season with little chance of making the major leagues until 2023. That said, with some of the outfield depth problems the Braves have if he happens to go crazy in 2022 he may have an outside shot of fast-tracking himself to the league.

Michael Harris

Michael Harris is going to be the most anticipated prospect in camp this spring, and he has already impressed many with his prodigious displays in batting practice. Battery Power ranked Harris as the No. 2 prospect in the system, though like Franklin, he should not be seen as a guy that can earn a spot out of camp or really at all this season. Harris turned 21 a few weeks ago, and in his short time as a professional, has answered many of the questions surrounding him coming out of high school. Despite being seen as a risky hitter, he posted a .362 OBP at High A and late in the season, showed impressive plate discipline and hitting ability. He improved enough as a defender to be seen as one of the top defensive outfielders in the minor leagues, and he stole 27 bases, though just how much of his speed he’ll maintain through maturity remains to be seen. With a high baseball IQ, light tower power, and premium athleticism, Harris is one of the most exciting players the Braves have had in recent years and will be one to watch this spring even if he isn’t going to make the roster opening day.