Brian Snitker on Charlie Morton’s health, Freddie Freeman

Sunday was report day for Atlanta Braves players in North Port. Pitchers and catchers got in some work this morning and the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday. Brian Snitker also met with the media for the first time this spring. Snitker discussed how excited they all are to have the lockout behind them and that they can now focus on baseball.

Brian Snitker on the return of baseball. pic.twitter.com/vect4FaoWS — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 13, 2022

One of the hot topics entering camp is the health of starter Charlie Morton who suffered a broken fibula in the Game 1 of the World Series. Morton was throwing off a mound Sunday and Snitker told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman that he is feeling great. He added that the team will see where he stands over the next couple of weeks.

Charlie Morton is feeling great. Snitker says they’ll get a better feel for where Morton stands over the next couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/bebLTCRmyZ — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 13, 2022

Shouldn’t expect the Braves to rush Morton back and it will be interesting to see where he slots in once exhibition games begin next week.

Snitker was also asked about Freddie Freeman’s status. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano that he has texted with Freeman, but that he isn’t sure where things stand in negotiations.