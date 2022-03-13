Braves apparently finalists for free agent Nelson Cruz, per report

While Braves fans basically everywhere await news on the fate of Freddie Freeman, there are still other areas that need to be addressed. For most of observers, those needs are primarily the outfield situation as well as rounding out the pitching staff.

Many observers have looked at the players that the team acquired at the trade deadline (Soler, Rosario, Pederson) as potential options, but an interesting wrinkle has been thrown into the equation.

Dodgers, Padres, Brewers, Braves and Nats appear to be finalists for DH extraordinaire Nelson Cruz. AL teams also lurking. @Feinsand pegged LA and SD as favorites — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2022

Now you may be wondering, “Why are the Braves bidding on Nelson Cruz when Marcell Ozuna is on the roster?” and that is a perfectly reasonable question. It is fair to say that the roster fit doesn’t make the most sense at the moment and teams like the Dodgers and Padres make more sense. However, this could mean that the Braves are entertaining the idea of putting Ozuna in the outfield again or even moving on from him completely.

Or this rumor is rubbish and there is nothing to it. It is going to be fascinating to see how this unfolds in the coming days because the Braves still have some work to do and it looks like the free agent and trade markets are both heating up signficantly.