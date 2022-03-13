 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ronald Acuna hopeful for May return

Atlanta’s superstar may return early in the season

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that Ronald Acuna’s trainers in Venezuela say that Ronald is hopeful for a May return to play, pending his progress this spring.

While this isn’t quite the Opening Day return that many fans had hoped for, this would still enable the outfielder to play most of the 2022 season.

Ronald was on MVP pace in 2021 and very likely would have won the award had he not torn his ACL in a fateful July game against the Miami Marlins. Ronald posted a .283/.394/.596 slash line with a 157 wRC+, all while UNDERperforming his xwOBA by a significant margin, good for 4.2 fWAR in the 82 games that he played in 2021. Needless to say, if he can return to anything close to that production he will re-assume his superstar status and be a massive boon to the Atlanta lineup whenever he can return. Stay tuned for more updates on Acuna’s recovery and the transactions that are sure to come.

