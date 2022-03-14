Breaking down the new annual option limit

A lot of the newly-ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement was hotly debated between the league and the MLBPA. Some things in it, though, kind of materialized out of nowhere, and seem to be of general agreement to both sides. One of those things, which was pretty random, but made it into the final agreement, was a limit on the number of times a player can be optioned to the minors in a year until being exposed to waivers. Will this change have a dramatic effect on the game? Probably not. But it’s quirky enough to be worth examining, anyway.

Before we go any further, it behooves us to establish what exactly we’re talking about, because options are really confusing. A lot of this is nomenclature: we talk about players being “out of options,” which makes it seem like options are finite, countable things that can be exhausted. That’s true, but it’s actually option years, and not options, which are finite. Even more confused? Let’s rewind.

As far as major league teams go, there are two main rosters of interest. The 26-man, “active” roster is the group of players eligible to actually appear in a major league game. There’s a bigger, 40-man roster, which comprises the 26-man roster and 14 other players who are generally in the minors or on the Injured List. The word “option” is actually short for “optional assignment” (note: not actually optional, unless you want to try and pull a Tommy La Stella), and when a player is “optioned,” it basically just means that that player has to play in the minors, not the majors, despite being on the 40-man roster.

So then, what does it mean to be “out of options?” Essentially, every player receives “three option years.” If a player has to play in the minors (be on optional assignment) for 20 or more days in a season, an option year is used up.* If a player uses up all three option years, that player is “out of options.” Once that happens, the player can no longer be sent on another optional assignment. Instead, to send the player down, that player has to be put on waivers (where they can be claimed by other teams). Even if they get past the waivers stage unclaimed, they are no longer “optioned” but rather sent “outright” to the minors. Furthermore, a player can only be outrighted once without their consent; after that, the player can become a free agent rather than going to the minors. In short, under the past set of rules, you didn’t run out of options because you were sent to the minors too many times; you ran out of options because you spent 20 or more days in the minors, while on the 40-man roster, in three different seasons. (Some players are also eligible for a fourth option year due to complex rules I won’t get into, but basically kick in if the player has been injured for a substantial chunk of time.)

* Note: Due to a quirk in the rules, if a player uses up an option year in a season, then any time the player spent in the minors that season doesn’t count towards service time. But if a player didn’t use up an option year, even if that player spent some time, i.e., 19 or fewer days in the minors, that season, then those 19 or fewer days spent in the minors still count towards service time.

But, now we’re under a different set of rules, where you can be “out of options” in two ways. The first way, the original way, where you’ve spent parts of three seasons (20+ days) in the minors, still applies. But there’s now a second way: teams are now limited to optioning a given player just five times during the season, before having to expose the player to waivers as though the player were “out of options.” To be fair, there’s a lot of things we still don’t know about how this works:

Does optioning a player in Spring Training count towards one of the five options?

What about players called up as the extra roster spot during doubleheaders? When being sent back down, does that constitute an option?

Does the five-times-per-season counter reset when the player is claimed by another team on waivers? Or is it five-times-per-season irrespective of team affiliation?

Those unknowns aside, all of this raises the question of exactly how meaningful this change is. Fortunately, transactions data are readily available, and I compiled them to be able to do a bunch of stuff. The below is that bunch of stuff.

In 2021, there were 1,859 instances of a player being optioned; there were 683 players optioned, total. There were 1,508 total players making a major league appearance in 2021, so just under half of all players were optioned at least once (sorta — the numerator likely includes some players who were optioned in Spring Training and never came up). Many players who got optioned were on the roster fringe, and ended up changing teams during the season; if you change it from “how many players were optioned” to “how many players were optioned by a specific team,” the switch from players to team-players increases the count of 683 to 762, i.e., over 10 percent of players were optioned in 2021 by two (or more) teams.

While it may seem that this rule is aimed at reducing roster churn by certain organizations that could, speculatively, yield a competitive advantage, the reality is that there isn’t that large of a spread in terms of option behavior.

Due to various reasons why teams may have a lot of instances of optioning players down (injuries, doubleheaders, their roster is bad), there is no real relationship between team success and number of option transactions. Note the Braves being smack dab between the Rays and Brewers on the chart above, for instance.

Raw counts are nice and all, but this new rule specifically applies to players who are optioned five or more times. So, how many players is that? The data reveal that 75 players were optioned six or more times in 2021. Seven players were optioned 10 or more times, and pobrecito Albert Abreu led MLB with an insane 13 times optioned. The Yankees’ Abreu, the Rays’ Louis Head, and the Dodgers’ Mitch White are the only players to be optioned more than 10 times in 2021.

Again, there aren’t really big patterns here. The end point is that based on historical usage, we’d expect this rules change to affect a little over 10 percent of players (75 divided by 683), plus a smattering of other players who end up optioned more because other players will be optioned less.

As for the Braves in 2021, well, you might be surprised to learn that their three players optioned more than five times were Johan Camargo (eight), Jacob Webb (eight), and Bryse Wilson (seven). Webb makes sense as the quintessential 26th-man-slash-bullpen-arm. Wilson is maybe a little weird, but that’s where your doubleheader spot starts come in. Camargo, though — go figure. Only two position players (Travis Blankenhorn, Edward Olivares) were optioned more than Camargo in 2021. Kind of tells you a bit about the Braves’ (lack of) position player depth during the season.

There are a few other things that we can glean from these data, but none are super-useful. There were 65 team-instances of optioning a player more than five times, which means that 10 of 75 players that would’ve been subject to the five-option-a-year-limit switched teams during the course of the season. If the option limit resets when a player moves teams, this change will be slightly less meaningful than otherwise.

The last thing is, well, an analysis of who exactly is being affected by the rule. This table summarizes the 2021 seasons of the 75 players who were optioned more than five times over the course of the season.

Long story short: they’re replacement level. You probably already figured this. I mean, who else would get optioned a bunch? Over half of the players in this group of 75 were putting up below-replacement numbers, though there are always the interesting exceptions like Tanner Houck (2.2 fWAR, largely as a starter, while going up and down repeatedly in July and August) and Thairo Estrada (0.9 fWAR while being optioned five times alone in August and September).

Implications and Workarounds

So, from all of the above, we know that this rules change will likely affect under 100 players, most of whom are replacement level or below. How will teams work around this?

The obvious path forward is just to split up the options. While yes, 75 players were optioned more than five times, a huge number more were not. Some of those not optioned were out of option years, but surely not all of them. Teams can easily just pick-and-choose who gets sent down to avoid losing a player they want to keep. Another alternative is to abuse the Injured List. While past abuse of the 10-day nature of that assignment has pushed it back up to 15 days, many players (especially pitchers) are dealing with wear and tear all season, and with the loss of some flexibility, an Injured List stint basically buys a team the same flexibility as optioning a player.

In the end, the implications of this rule change are a little fuzzy. Both MLB and MLBPA likely had reasons for supporting the change:

For MLB, it creates a little less roster churn and perhaps less reliance on bullpen games and unknown bullpen arms, which may be more aesthetically pleasing (I guess?)

For MLBPA, it forces teams to let players move on to teams where they get more regular usage (and therefore, eventually, better earnings, provided the players perform), as opposed to being yo-yoed repeatedly by a team that controls their rights until they run out of option years.

To that end, I figure this change will indeed reduce roster churn and get some players moved... but probably not that many. And it likely won’t be contributors getting a shot elsewhere, but more fringy roster spot guys moving to teams where they might be a few rungs up on the depth chart.