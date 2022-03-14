 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr.’s Return Timeline, Charlie Morton’s Status, Plus more

Outside of Freddie Freeman, Sunday brought updates of a few other returns Braves fans are waiting on for 2022.

By StatsSAC
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves Championship Parade John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

One was lost right before the All-Star Break.

The other was lost in Game 1 of the World Series.

And while both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Charlie Morton certainly played big roles during the 2021 World Series run for the Braves last year, their health is two of the biggest storylines for the Braves going into 2022. Of course, that means the Braves doing all that they can to ensure both players are their normal selves as soon as possible.

That is where things become a little less certain as to when that will exactly be. With an uncommon offseason in terms of limited team monitored rehab and an abbreviated Spring Training due to the lockout, it seems ambitious to think either Morton or Acuna Jr. will be back to the best version of themselves by Opening Day.

Morton likely has the better opportunity, as the report below indicates it may still be May before Acuna Jr. is back. And with that in mind, if the Braves are gonna take it slow with both significant talents, it may put a higher need on acquiring another reliable option in the rotation and/or the outfield, especially to start the season. While all of Braves Country is anxiously awaiting Freddie Freeman’s decision, the health of Acuna Jr. and Morton, and the ripple effect it could cause, are major narratives to monitor as well.

Braves News

It seems as if his recovery as gone well, though his readiness for the start of the season will be a storyline to watch.

  • In general, there are many big storylines to watch when it comes to the Braves and Spring Training as they ramp up their efforts to defend their 2021 World Series Title.

MLB NEWS

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...