Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr.’s Return Timeline, Charlie Morton’s Status, Plus more

One was lost right before the All-Star Break.

The other was lost in Game 1 of the World Series.

And while both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Charlie Morton certainly played big roles during the 2021 World Series run for the Braves last year, their health is two of the biggest storylines for the Braves going into 2022. Of course, that means the Braves doing all that they can to ensure both players are their normal selves as soon as possible.

That is where things become a little less certain as to when that will exactly be. With an uncommon offseason in terms of limited team monitored rehab and an abbreviated Spring Training due to the lockout, it seems ambitious to think either Morton or Acuna Jr. will be back to the best version of themselves by Opening Day.

Morton likely has the better opportunity, as the report below indicates it may still be May before Acuna Jr. is back. And with that in mind, if the Braves are gonna take it slow with both significant talents, it may put a higher need on acquiring another reliable option in the rotation and/or the outfield, especially to start the season. While all of Braves Country is anxiously awaiting Freddie Freeman’s decision, the health of Acuna Jr. and Morton, and the ripple effect it could cause, are major narratives to monitor as well.

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s arrival, and the news that he could return to full form by May, highlighted many notable names arriving to Spring Training.

Speaking of Freddie Freeman, that is exactly what Brian Snitker did as he arrived to Spring Training on Sunday. The Braves skipper also spoke on Charlie Morton and a variety of other topics.

The other big news from Sunday was who would be headlining the Non-Roster invitees when it comes to the Braves. The list is headlined by top prospects Michael Harris and Shea Langeliers.

Charlie Morton himself had plenty to say on his health and his thoughts on Freddie Freeman:

Charlie Morton on how he’s feeling. pic.twitter.com/1tH5S97Qme — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 13, 2022

It seems as if his recovery as gone well, though his readiness for the start of the season will be a storyline to watch.

In general, there are many big storylines to watch when it comes to the Braves and Spring Training as they ramp up their efforts to defend their 2021 World Series Title.

