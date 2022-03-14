Marcell Ozuna apologizes to teammates, fans

The Atlanta Braves are holding their first full squad workout Monday at Spring Training and it was also the first time that outfielder Marcell Ozuna spoke with the media since his arrest and subsequent suspension last season.

Ozuna told reporters Monday morning that he apologized to his teammates and also wanted to say that he was sorry to the fans.

Marcell Ozuna says he apologized to his team for what happened last year. He also wanted to say sorry to the fans. He said he believes he’s grown as a person over the last year. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 14, 2022

Ozuna was also asked if he has thought about how fans will react to him both at home and on the road. He acknowledged that he has worried about that a little bit but at the same time is trying to stay focused on the season.

Marcell Ozuna on returning to #Braves after last year’s arrest on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/cmH4MPpzoW — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 14, 2022

Ozuna was arrested at his residence in late May after a domestic incident with his wife. He entered into a negotiated resolution in September that included six months supervision, a 24-week family violence intervention program and was to complete 200 hours of community service. The supervision could be terminated after three months provided that he complete all of his requirements early. Completing the pre-trial diversion tasks would result in the criminal charges against Ozuna being dropped. Major League Baseball announced in late November that Ozuna had received a 20-game, retroactive suspension meaning that he was eligible to return immediately.

The Braves signed Ozuna to a four-year, $64 million contract on February 5, 2021. The deal also included an option for a fifth year at $16 million with a $1 million buyout. He appeared in 48 games with the Braves last season hitting .213/.288/.356 with seven home runs in 208 plate appearances.