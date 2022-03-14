Ronald Acuña Jr updates status, says he is 95 percent recovered

The Atlanta Braves are holding their first full squad workout Monday in advance of the 2022 regular season. The clubhouse was open Monday morning to reporters and Ronald Acuña Jr. was asked about his recovery and the timeline for his return. Acuña said that if it was up to him, he’d be in the lineup on Opening Day, but added that it wasn’t his decision to make.

A return sometime in May has been out there for a while but the Braves haven’t communicated that in any official way. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Acuña is going through all defensive and base running drills, the only thing remaining is playing in games. He added that he is at 95 percent in speed and strength in recovery.

Acuña underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on his right knee on July 21. With everyone now in camp, it will be interesting to see if his timeline is adjusted between now and Opening Day. The team certainly won’t rush him back before he is ready. The Braves are set to open their exhibition schedule on Friday, March 18 at CoolToday Park against the Twins.