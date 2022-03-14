Braves acquire Matt Olson from Oakland

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly made a huge move to fill their hole at first base. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Braves have acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

BREAKING: Atlanta and Oakland are in agreement on a trade that will send star first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

Per Passan, the Braves are sending a massive haul back to the A’s in outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, RHP Ryan Cusick and RHP Joey Estes.

Oakland will receive OF Cristian Pache, C Shea Langeliers, SP Ryan Cusick and SP Joey Estes, sources tell ESPN. Massive haul for Matt Olson, the Braves’ new first baseman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

Langeliers debuted as a Top 100 prospect this offseason and is easily the biggest name in the return. The spotlight has soured some on Cristian Pache after he struggled last season, but he retained Top 100 prospect status as well. Cusick was the Braves’ first round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The deal is also a signal that free agent and long time Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is headed elsewhere.

Freddie Freeman’s era with the Braves is likely over. The Yankees and Dodgers have seemingly been the favorites over the past few days. But the Rays and Blue Jays have remained aggressive. There was never a sense the Braves made a strong push. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 14, 2022

Losing Freeman hurts, but acquiring Olson was probably the best option available. He appeared in 156 games with Oakland in 2021 while hitting .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs and a 146 wRC+. Olson is arbitration eligible this offseason and is under team control through 2023. He is a Georgia native and attended Parkview High School in Lilburn.