Braves acquire Matt Olson from Oakland

Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes are headed to Oakland

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly made a huge move to fill their hole at first base. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Braves have acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

Per Passan, the Braves are sending a massive haul back to the A’s in outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, RHP Ryan Cusick and RHP Joey Estes.

Langeliers debuted as a Top 100 prospect this offseason and is easily the biggest name in the return. The spotlight has soured some on Cristian Pache after he struggled last season, but he retained Top 100 prospect status as well. Cusick was the Braves’ first round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The deal is also a signal that free agent and long time Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is headed elsewhere.

Losing Freeman hurts, but acquiring Olson was probably the best option available. He appeared in 156 games with Oakland in 2021 while hitting .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs and a 146 wRC+. Olson is arbitration eligible this offseason and is under team control through 2023. He is a Georgia native and attended Parkview High School in Lilburn.

