Battery Power TV: End of Freddie Freeman era as Braves trade for Matt Olson

The Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta appears to be over.

The Braves signaled the departure of the five-time All-Star and former National League MVP, filling his spot at first base in a trade with the A’s for All-Star Matt Olson.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on Freeman’s legacy as they take stock on an emotional day for Braves fans, what the the team is getting in Olson and the prospects they sent Oakland’s way.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel, subscribe and turn on notifications to get an alert for every new episode of Battery Power TV.