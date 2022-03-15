Get to know new Braves first baseman Matt Olson

For the first time in over a decade, it looks like there’ll be a name other than “Freddie Freeman” on the Braves’ Opening Day lineup card in the first base spot. Yes, given Monday’s blockbuster swap with the Oakland Athletics, it looks like the Freddie Freeman era has drawn to a close, and the dawn of the Matt Olson age is upon us. So, for those of us who don’t catch nearly as many West Coast or Oakland Athletics games as we should, who exactly is Matt Olson?

Matthew Kent Olson is a native son of Atlanta, who still resides in the city during the offseason. He played first base and pitched for Parkview High; after his high school team won back-to-back state championships in 2011 and 2012, Olson threw away his commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores and joined the ranks of professional baseballers when the Athletics came calling his name with the 47th pick of the 2012 amateur draft. That 47th pick was a supplemental first-round selection awarded to the Athletics for the free agency departure of David DeJesus, back in the days when drafts routinely had thirty-odd supplemental first-round picks. (2012 was actually the last year of this system.)

Olson did fine in his first few minor league stints (121 wRC+ post-draft in Rookie ball, 114 wRC+ in A-ball in 2013), but only really broke out in High-A in 2014, when he posted a 145 wRC+. He followed that up with a 132 wRC+ in Double-A. The thing is, none of this really shunted him up much in terms of prospect lists: Olson was ranked Oakland’s ninth-best prospect ahead of the 2013 season (after he was drafted), and moved up to third team-wise after breaking out in High-A, but didn’t make a Top 100 list until after his Double-A stint. Even then, that Top 100 placement was MLB Pipeline’s list, and he was literally the 100th player on it.

After that, Olson’s stuck tumbled — he had a really meh season (102 wRC+) with the Nashville Sounds in 2016, and didn’t even register in Oakland’s top 15 prospects ahead of the 2017 season. Ahead of the that season, Eric Longenhagen slapped a 40 FV on Olson, with this blurb:

After tantalizing stat-line scouts with his 2014 Cal League performance, Olson has struggled to produce the output commensurate with first-base and corner-outfield prospects. His swing’s length and his passive approach have resulted in high strikeout totals and his power production has dipped. His career-long struggles against lefties reached a peak last year, as he hit just .167 off southpaws. But Olson’s plus power and patience are likely to yield big-league production off the bench or in a platoon role. He’s limited to the corners on defense but has the arm for right field and has, interestingly, played a game at third (and looked alright) already this spring.

(There’s a chart in that Fangraphs article that shows Olson’s probability distribution at the time. The chart gave him over a 60 percent chance of accruing less than 1 career WAR, and somewhere around a 10 percent chance of accruing the 15ish WAR he already has. Prospects! Oy.)

Oakland gave him a 28-PA cup of coffee to end the 2016 season at the major league level, and he hit .095/.321/.143 in the process.

And then, blam. Blam blam blam. Olson’s second go-around at Triple-A went much better. He had a 139 wRC+ through June 2, which then prompted a sequence where he was recalled to the majors and optioned back down basically every two weeks. Through the sporadic playing time, Olson posted a 108 wRC+ in the majors (.197/.317/.541). On August 8, he was called up for good, and proceeded to annihilate MLB pitching for two months: in those 156 PAs, he put up a 185 wRC+ and hit 20 homers. When 2017 finished, he had put up 2.1 fWAR (5.8 fWAR per 600 PAs). His partial-season 2017 MLB line was kind of hilarious: I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything like sub-.250 BABIP, wOBA > xwOBA by over .030, but that’s what Olson did. He had a .411 wOBA, a .376 xwOBA, and a .238 xwOBA across his 216 major league PAs in 2017. How did he achieve this? Well, his HR/FB rate was over 40 percent. In short, Olson had 58 fly balls in 2017 and 24 homers, which seems like something from a fever dream.

The Athletics finished last in the AL West in both of Olson’s first two partial seasons, but come 2018, Olson was the Opening Day first baseman, and Oakland was resurgent. Olson appeared in all 162 games for a 97-win Athletics team that lost in the Lightning Round to the 100-win Yankees, putting up 3.5 fWAR in the process. He banged out 29 homers (in 660 PAs, after his insane 24 homers in 216 PAs the year before). On the minus side of the ledger, he under hit his xwOBA (.355) by .015; on the plus side, he had a crazy-high +11.6 UZR at first base that nearly cancelled out the entire first base positional adjustment (-12.5 runs).

Olson found a new gear in 2019, setting career highs in homers (36), xwOBA (.382), and fWAR (3.9) despite missing about five weeks with a hamate bone injury he suffered during that season’s Opening Series in Tokyo. Another season of xwOBA underperformance (.014) continued to drag down his value, and his UZR was much lower than in 2018 (+6.6), though his DRS increased from +8 in 2018 to +12 in 2019, despite missing a month of play.

The pandemic-shortened 2020 season was a huge bummer for Olson, even as his team won a division crown for the first time in his career. Pretty much everything went wrong, as Olson suffered a bigger xwOBA underperformance (.020) than ever before, along with much worse offensive performance (.336 xwOBA, .316 wOBA, 103 wRC+) than at any point prior. While he reduced his chase rate, his contact rate cratered, and pretty much everything kind of dwindled into a career-worst season (0.8 fWAR, 103 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR/600).

Fortunately for Olson, things rebounded in a big way in 2021, such that no one had to dwell on the doldrums of his 2020. He avoided xwOBA underperformance, giving him a .379 xwOBA/.379 wOBA/146 wRC+ output. In addition to setting a new career high with 39 longballs, Olson did something fairly dramatic, slashing his strikeout rate from a career rate of 26.1 percent pre-2021 to just 16.8 percent in that season. In terms of league-average-adjusted terms, he went from a 104 K%+ (i.e., striking out four percent more often than league average) before 2021, to just a 73 K%+ (i.e., striking out 23 percent less often than league average). In the end, he tallied a neat 5.0 fWAR, a top 20 mark among position players for the season.

Over the course of the last 24 hours or so, you may have heard a lot about Olson’s defense, and how it’s great. The reality is... it’s complicated.

While Olson had some claim to “elite” defense (that is, 10 runs or more above average) in the 2017-2019 period, his last 1,800 innings or so have been a lot less kind in that regard. In general, 1,800 innings of defensive isn’t too predictive by itself, even if it’s more recent than the past 2,900 innings, but he just hasn’t tallied the same defensive marks as he once did. It’s more something to watch than a red flag, but when we’re talking a swing of more than half a win between his pre-2020 and his 2020-on defensive metrics, it has some notable implications for his future value. (For those of you partial to FRAA, Olson’s marks dropped from +13 to +7 to +3 over the last three years, which is a similar pattern as seen above.)

That aside, what Olson gives the Braves is a potentially-elite bat that combines strong plate discipline with plenty of power and approach that lets him amass a bunch of barrels by seeking to hit the ball in the air. One big thing to watch will be how Olson moves forward from his big cut in strikeouts in 2021 — that cut came as a result of a bit more z-swing and a ton more z-contact, while the Braves have preached trading z-contact for damage on contact for years now. Will they do the same with Olson in an attempt to wheel him back to his 2019 self? Or will they see whether there are more dividends to be gained from his 2021 approach? Prepare to stay tuned and find out.

The projection systems don’t have much of a spread on Olson’s immediate outlook at this point: they pretty much all expect him to more or less replicate his 2021 as a point estimate, with a few ticks up or down based on how much positive defensive value, if any, they see him contributing at first base. That’s actually a pretty amazing place to be — both Steamer and ZiPS have Olson as a top-20 position player for 2021.

And now that you’ve read this, enjoy Matt Olson’s highest-xwOBA ball in play of his career. Woo.