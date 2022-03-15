This Day in MLB History: March 15

Braves Franchise History

2010 - The Braves made their first roster cuts of the spring reassigning 13 players including starter Mike Minor.

2020 - Major League Baseball halts group workouts and sends minor league players home as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

MLB History

1885 - A lower court in New York decides that playing baseball on Sunday is a crime. The ruling will be overturned, but it will be appealed.

1901 - Third baseman Jimmy Collins leaves the National League’s Boston Beaneaters to sign a $4,000 contract with the American League’s Boston Americans.

1925 - Cubs shortstop Rabbit Maranville suffers a broken leg sliding into third base during an exhibition game in Los Angeles. The injury was initially thought to be career-threatening but he will return to the lineup in May.

1975 - The Los Angeles Dodgers sign Juan Marichal. He will make two appearances with the Dodgers before retiring.

1978 - The Oakland Athletics trade starter Vida Blue to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for seven players and $400,000 in cash.

1991 - The Kansas City Royals release Bo Jackson, who injured his hip while playing football for the Los Angeles Raiders. Jackson will sign with the White Sox in April.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.