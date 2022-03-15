Where Braves’ payroll stands after the Matt Olson trade

The Braves said goodbye to franchise icon Freddie Freeman, while at the same time saying hello to the newest member of the team. On Monday afternoon, the Braves and A’s completed a five-player, blockbuster trade that sent All-Star first-baseman Matt Olson to his home state of Georgia, and four prospects back to the A’s. We have analysis and breakdowns and reactions to the deal all over site, so come check all that out, but here, we’re going to focus on a more practical aspect of the trade: how it changes and effects the team’s payroll going forward.

In terms of money, the trade itself, is pretty straight forward. Cristian Pache was the only one of the four prospects who was on the 40-man roster and as a pre-arb player was only set to make the league minimum, $700k, for the 2022 season. Olson, the only player acquired in the deal for Atlanta, is an arbitration eligible player and has a salary projection of $12M for the 2022 season. So, subtract one from the other and overall, the Braves added $11.3M to the team’s payroll in the deal.

As for where it puts the team overall, coming into today, the Braves had about $86M in assigned guaranteed contracts, as well as another $43M in estimated arbitration salaries. Add in an estimate for the number league minimum players they’ll need to fill out their roster, and you get a number around $134M total. Add the $11.3M in additions from today’s trade, and as it stands now, the Braves payroll sits roughly around $145M.

We say roughly because, it’s not actually possible to figure the exact number at this point in the calendar. For one, arbitration salary projections are just that, projections. Educated guesses based on the historical patterns of how arbitration works. They are usually pretty accurate so using him here is the best way to go but we won’t know exactly how much the arbitration guys are making until their official numbers get decided. And that won’t happens until sometime in-season. It should also be noted that we obviously don’t know exactly how many minimum salary players it will take to fill out the Braves roster, and won’t know until opening day, so that number is an estimate as well. Basically, that all means there is a margin for error of probably a few million dollar either way that needs to be take into account. Could be more if one of the arbitration numbers gets way outside it’s projection.

But for our purposes here, $145M is close enough that we can use it as our current number.

As for what that means going forward, Braves VP Alex Anthopoulos, in speaking with the media after the trade, mentioned that payroll would be going up from where it was last year. Cots Baseball has the Braves 2021 end-of-year payroll at around $150M, though again that number isn’t always easy to calculate. When teams make trades mid-season, it isn’t always reported how much of those players’ salaries are being covered by their old teams and how much is actually being added to payroll. Braves obviously acquired several players in 2021, and so it isn’t 100% clear where their 2021 payroll actually finished. Again, there’s a margin of error.

But if you assume ~$150M is close to accurate, then the Braves’ current payroll of ~$145M sits below last year’s mark. The other variable we won’t know until the end of the season, is what Anthopoulos meant by “payroll is going up.” Is it going up $10M, is it going $20M, is it going up $50M? We don’t know, and won’t know until it’s time to spend the money. The Braves had a massive financial windfall from their historic playoff run last season, and reported over $100M in profits from the 2021 season alone. So the money should be there for at least a decent sized bump in team payroll.

If you followed the Freeman negotiations, the Braves were reportedly offering Freddie close to $30M per season, which means they were comfortable fitting that in to whatever budget they currently have. Had he accepted, the Braves payroll would be sitting at somewhere around $165M, and they were obviously ok with that scenario. So that alone would seem to indicate payroll could get up into the $165M range and probably higher since the Braves still would have needs to fill even if they had signed Freeman. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Atlanta got up into the $175M or even the $180M range.

We’ll get an indication of how much they have to spend by which aisles they shop in as they look to fill out the rest of their 2022 roster. Braves need at least one more outfielder and probably one more starting pitcher before Opening Day gets here on April 7th. And you could make the argument they need more than that.

We’ll find out together.