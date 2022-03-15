Checking the math on the Matt Olson trade

Not-really-a-disclaimer: everything below was written before the Braves announced an extension. Since the extension was separate from the deal, the framework below is still valid. We’ll value the extension separately.

It’s March 15, 2022, and we are all about MLB trades. Funny how time flies — a few weeks ago, we were all wondering if the lockout would ever end, and how much of the season it would take with it before it did. Shortly after the news broke that the Braves had traded for the Athletics’ Matt Olson, what came to my mind was something from a few weeks prior — this bit of extemporaneous public speaking by MLBPA head Tony Clark:

“The game has suffered damage for a while now. … The game has been manipulated,” Clark said. “The value inherent and how players are respected and viewed has changed. Players have been commoditized, monetized in a way that is really hard to explain.”

There’s probably a bigger article somewhere that ensconces that quote in the midst of what happened with the Braves this week — moving on from franchise mainstay Freddie Freeman in favor of a younger, fairly similar, less-expensive-in-dollars alternative — but I’m not here to talk about that. I can, but you already know what that article is going to say, and the fundamental reality is that there is essentially no side of baseball that wants to work this way, which is why it doesn’t. So we’ll slide right on past that...

...to talk about Clark’s bugbear itself: the commoditization of players. Because, yes, players have been commoditized. At this point, we have a decent-enough understanding of baseball to take a player’s facets, draw a reasonable picture of what that player is likely to do in the future, and transform that player, and his contract status, into a number. We do this for everyone, and bingo bango, we have a framework for evaluating trades. Of course, a framework for evaluating trades isn’t all that helpful if it doesn’t really help explain trades, but luckily, our framework does! So this post is a quick stroll through that framework in the context of the trade that netted the Braves Matt Olson for four prospects, in which we’ll do the exact thing that Mr. Clark wasn’t very happy about. Sorry.

Matt Olson

Let’s start with the relatively easy part. The Braves acquire Matt Olson. They aren’t, as far as I know, acquiring any cash. There aren’t any players to be named later. It’s just, Matt Olson.

We know what Olson’s done in the past, but in order to figure out his value, we have to ask what he’s going to do in the future, while the team controls him. Luckily, for that purpose, we have a ton of projections. You can see a bunch of them on his Fangraphs player page. (Annoyingly, all the projections changed overnight, reflecting presumably a shift to Atlanta. I have some confusion about why the Steamer projections increased Olson’s wOBA but decreased his wRC+ and therefore his WAR, expecting parity in that regard, but whatever. Projections!)

The specifics of the projections themselves don’t really matter too much. Aside from a few fantasy-baseball-focused ones (namely, THE BAT), Olson’s forecasts are in a pretty narrow range of 4.3 to 4.8 WAR. Olson is controlled for his age-28 and age-29 seasons by Atlanta, both of which are generally outside the range where we start considering big shifts in player value due to age-related decline. So, without the benefit of prescience, it’s a fairly safe bet to just pick whichever projection(s) you like, multiply by two, and there’s Olson’s forecasted WAR (production), which is what the Braves are acquiring in this trade.

Like clockwork, Dan Szymborski threw up updated ZiPS projections for Olson after the trade made headlines here. These accord with the paragraph above — 4.6 WAR in 2022, 4.5 in 2023. Feel free to use those, or something else you feel confident in.

Now that we have Olson’s two-year WAR (call it 8.6, or 9.1, or 9.6, or whatever), we need to convert that to the almighty, commodifying dollar. The rate of dollars per WAR is kind of nebulous, and ever-shifting. It also varies based on how exactly you want to think about it. Before the lockout, Ben Clemens came to an estimate of $8.5 million per WAR for regulars. For the 2021 season (that is, before this current offseason), Fangraphs’ “value” calculation used a parameter of $8.0 million per WAR, though this is a broader figure that is meant to capture a bigger slice of the market. There have been lots of other estimates over time, see here, here, here, and here. The point is that here, again, you can choose your own adventure (within reason, no one wants to read your Rob Manfred x Ben Bernanke slash fiction), just be consistent. Speaking of consistency, I’m going to use $9 million per WAR here, because it’ll make my life easier when talking about the prospects.

Okay, so, we’ve got some Olson projections, and we’ve got the price per unit of WAR in those projections. Let’s multiply them! If you think Olson is gonna produce 8.6 WAR over two years, blam, $77.4 million in production. 9.1 WAR? $81.9 million! All the way up to 10.4? Then we’re at $86.4 million. (I’m just multiplying by nine here.)

But wait a second, that production isn’t free! Olson, of course, has to be paid a salary. He’s currently in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility, and is projected by the generally hyper-accurate Matt Swartz/MLB Trade Rumors model to earn $12 million as an “Arb2” player this season. That gives us his 2022 salary. Fortunately, we have some easy heuristics for estimating future arbitration-eligible salaries when we have a current number, which basically align with each other: one (Kevin Creagh/Point of Pittsburgh, 2016) and two (Clemens, 2021). Both basically find that an Arb3 salary for a non-Super Two player is around 50-56 percent higher than that player’s Arb2 salary. Take $12 million, add another 50 percent, and we’re at $18 million. (Or closer to $19 million, you do you if you want to be super-precise with a bunch of general guesstimates.)

Bottom line: we’ve got Olson slated for $77 million to $86 million in estimated production, and around $30-$31 million in salary. His surplus value, or production in excess of salary, is therefore somewhere around $46 million to $56 million, assuming $9 million per WAR. That’s the Braves’ side of the equation. Now, on to what’s going to Oakland.

The prospects

Prospect valuation is hard. While there are lots of homebrew and plenty of less amateur-y projection systems, and a smorgasbord of prospect rankings, there haven’t been too many good faith-efforts at actually valuing prospects in monetary terms. (There’s that commodification again, kicking in before a player even dons a major league uniform.) As a result, to date, we’ve mostly relied on a few things done by Craig Edwards about three years ago at this point, which you should read in full if you care.

This article covers valuing top 100ish, 50 FV prospects or better.

This article covers valuing everyone else, the fringier guys.

To save you time, the key tables in the articles are these:

(See why we’re using $9M per WAR? Yeah.)

At this point, all that’s left (yes, really, all of it) is just figuring out how you want to value each of the four players the Braves sent to Oakland in exchange for Olson.

In reality, this exercise is not necessarily as simple as simply taking each prospect’s FV grade from your favorite ranking/grading system, although it can be. The reason for that is that the numbers above were derived, in part using the rankings developed for Fangraphs by Eric Longenhagen and Kiley McDaniel; the Fangraphs rankings tend to be much stingier in FV terms than other systems, although arguably in a more-realistic way that is more cognizant of the amount of actually-average-or-above (50+ FV) players in the majors at any given time. (Remember, only about a third of major league position players with 200+ PAs in any given season end up with enough rope to qualify for a batting title, meaning that tons and tons of playing time goes to a revolving door of probably-not-starter guys — and the situation is even more hazy for pitchers.) In any case, the world and this exercise is still your oyster, but just be careful that you’re not using a system that hands out 60 FV grades like candy, or else every time you value a trade with prospects, that part of the deal will seem pretty substantial.

So, let’s pick FVs. Handily, Eric Longenhagen and Fangraphs slapped grades on each of the four prospects as part of their coverage of the deal yesterday. We already knew that both Cristian Pache and Shea Langeliers were 50 FVs because they appeared on the publication’s Top 100 list; in the aftermath, Cusick is apparently a 45 FV, and Estes a 40 FV.

Using these grades and the tables above, it’s arithmetic:

Cristian Pache, 50 FV position player = $28 million

Shea Langeliers, 50 FV position player = $28 million

Ryan Cusick, 45 FV pitcher = $4 million

Joey Estes, 40 FV pitcher = $1 million

Total = $61 million

Again, feel free to futz with this however you want. Think Langeliers is a 55 FV instead? That’s a hefty boost to his value, from $28M to $46M. Think Pache has tumbled way down into a 45 FV? Slap him down to $6M.

Comparing the sides

At this point, it’s all on you to compare your two sets of assumptions. Where did you have Olson? Where did you have this package? Did the Braves come out on top, or overpay? If they overpaid, by how much? I could build an embeddable spreadsheet for this, but the math really isn’t that hard. Just take Olson’s two-year production, multiply by nine, subtract $30, sum up prospects according to their values based on the tables above, and compare. That’s it, no embeds needed.

For my money (and it’s not really my money), the two sides are about as close as I’d expect. (Full disclosure: they were a little closer before an update this morning knocked some WAR off some of Olson’s projections for reasons I’m still unclear on, but it’s still pretty close.) Certainly, you can move slight movements for Olson’s expectations or a prospect grade to make them balance more (or less, I guess). In the end, the framework works pretty well, without having to make any heroic leaps. The Braves may have overpaid by a bit (a premium in the 10-15 percent range) if you try to be very central in your assumptions, which is a fairly small loss to eat.

For those of you wondering how this compares to a hypothetical Freddie Freeman signing, well... first we need to know the cost of that signing. In the end, whatever you decide to score this trade as, consider whether it gives a “gain” or “loss” to the Braves in excess of what Freeman’s production would be, multiplied by the price of WAR, less the salary he’s set to earn. If Freeman’s contract is not underwater, but you have this trade as a loss for the Braves, then they probably should’ve signed Freeman. If you have this trade as a loss for the Braves, but Freeman’s eventual deal is very underwater, then this was still a better option. Again, there’s a lot of room for futzing; the important thing is less the specific futzed values (where reasonable people can have different judgments and risk tolerances), and more the use of a framework to think about these things. Yes, the framework is a commoditization exercise. But here we are — MLB teams are using, MLB players and their agents are using it, and the best way to understand the transactions that swirl around us is to think in those terms too.