Braves News: Braves Trade for Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr. Declares He’s Back, Plus More

For some, it still may not have fully settled in that a new era of Braves baseball has finally arrived.

On one hand, Freddie Freeman remains a free agent, at least at the time of this article, as the baseball world remains highly intrigued on where his future will continue.

However, after the Braves acquired Matt Olson on Monday afternoon in arguably one of the biggest trades in franchise history, it certainly seems that future will happen in some place other than Atlanta.

The immediate reaction of prominent figures with the Braves certainly contained responses that showed how impactful the move was in the present, and what it means directly and indirectly for the future:

Braves manager Brian Snitker was visiting with the media when news broke with the team trading for 1B Matt...



Here is his reaction and what Freddie Freeman means to him⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PdZy3wM2hT — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 14, 2022

Alex Anthopoulos to media in North Port: "Every day it felt like it was getting harder to wait... This was the first thing that made sense for us as hard as it was to do."@Justin_FOX5 asked AA if he's ever made a deal with so much emotion attached to it: "Nope. Not even close." pic.twitter.com/WkFBC9OGG9 — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) March 14, 2022

The Braves trading for Matt Olson likely means the end of Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta. Here's 11Alive's @ria_martin asking Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos why this was such a difficult deal to make (read between the lines): pic.twitter.com/C1BIM4fGdi — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) March 14, 2022

As the reactions of both Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos suggested, this was no ordinary trade. The amount of talent the Braves traded away, the player they acquired in Matt Olson, and a byproduct being the likely end of the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta shows this transaction will have many layers of impact for many years to come. However, if there is one silver lining, Matt Olson himself certainly seems excited about his new opportunity in Atlanta.

Matt Olson's reaction after being traded to the Braves ⬇️



(via @MartinJGallegos)pic.twitter.com/eMd9jdnNTS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2022

Various versions of reactions and perspectives followed in the wake of the trade. And the simple truth is that many of them are absolutely valid and logical. At the end of the day, Anthopoulos and the Braves made a move they felt had to made. Whether or not fans and baseball minds feel it was the best move is certainly up for interpretation. However, while the future may no longer involve Freddie Freeman, the Braves clearly made a move to ensure their present and future includes them being a clear contender for more World Series trophies to arrive in Atlanta.

Braves News

While the futures of Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson were the talk of the day, another highly significant development was the highly talented package of prospects the Braves traded for Olson, a package that included Cristian Pache and Shea Langeliers.

While the impact of this move will continue to be felt on many fronts, the move itself certainly has a chance to make the 2022 version of the Braves even better than the team that won the 2021 World Series.

Alex Anthopoulos provided further details on the reasoning and timing behind the move from Spring Training.

Eric Cole and Scott Coleman provided their insight on the trade on the Battery Power Podcast while Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley reacted to the move via Battery Power TV.

In other Braves news, Ronald Acuna Jr. had a simple message after stepping into the batting cage on Monday:

UNREAL video by @ReggieChatman here.

"I'm back"

Go ahead then Acuña. Listen to the audible reaction from everyone. #Braves pic.twitter.com/yVKu0kbXuV — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 14, 2022

Acuna Jr. later acknowledged he is ready to step back into the starting lineup right away, but recognizes it has to be when the Braves organization feels it is right.

Marcell Ozuna also met with the media for the first time since last season on Monday, apologizing for the events that occurred last year.

MLB News