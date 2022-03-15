Brian Snitker, Dansby Swanson on addition of Matt Olson, loss of Freddie Freeman

Monday was an emotional day for the Atlanta Braves who swung a blockbuster trade acquiring first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland A’s. That move though signaled the end of the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta and that is a bittersweet situation that the team now must endure. Alex Anthopoulos appeared to choke back tears at times as he discussed the move Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the rest of the team weighed in starting with manager Brian Snitker who said that there is no doubt that everyone is going to miss Freeman, but that they have to move forward and that they got a pretty good player in Matt Olson.

Brian Snitker on the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/ButQqRhObO — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 15, 2022

Shortstop Dansby Swanson has a history with Olson as they were going to be roommates at Vanderbilt before Olson signed with the A’s. Swanson said that he was excited for Olson’s addition but of course sad that Freeman wasn’t going to be here going forward. While Olson looks capable of filling some of the void left by Freeman on the field, it is going to be a group effort to replace what Freeman meant to club in the locker room.

Local products Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson were planning to be @VandyBoys roommates together out of high school.



Now they're teammates in the big leagues. pic.twitter.com/CSlcdsMcLi — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 15, 2022

Swanson added that no one in a Braves uniform should ever wear No. 5 again.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud also discussed Freeman and told the AJC’s Justin Toscano that he was offered to move into Freeman’s old locker. He declined saying that he “can’t replace those shoes.”