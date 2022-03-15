Braves sign Collin McHugh to a two-year deal

Alex Anthopoulos said Monday that the Atlanta Braves still had work to do after the acquisition of Matt Olson. The club announced a new long term extension for Olson this afternoon and then announced the signing of right-hander Collin McHugh to a two-year, $10 million deal that also includes a $6 million club option for 2024.

McHugh spent the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays where he appeared in 37 games and made seven starts. He posted a 1.55 ERA and a 2.12 FIP in 64 total innings. McHugh was a starter with Houston earlier in his career, but has worked primarily in relief in recent seasons. He hasn’t logged more than 74 2/3 innings in the last four seasons.

It is unclear what role the Braves envision for McHugh just yet, but he is another experienced and reliable multi-inning option.

McHugh is another local product having attended Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, GA before attending Berry College in Rome.