FanGraphs and PECOTA projected standings for the 2022 season are here

Spring time in baseball is a wonderful, wonderful thing. We get Spring Training, we get to find out who’s in the best shape of their lives, we get random injuries, meaningless stats, trades and signings are still happening, a long-term extension or two, and all the hope you can stand for what might happen in the upcoming baseball season. We also get one of my favorite spring time treasures — Projection systems releasing their standings and playoff predictions for the season. Today was that glorious day for two of the biggest sites in the baseball universe, FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus.

I love projection models because one, they’re a useful and unbiased tool used to objectively measure where each team stands after the off-season. And two, because fans absolutely lose their minds at these things. Last year, when PECOTA, Baseball Prospectus’ projection model, predicted the Braves would only win 82 games, all of Braves’ Twitter lost its collective mind. It was a sight to see. So when I see them drop on my timeline sometime around mid-March every year, it’s an instant click of me. So where do they see the Braves for the 2022 season? Let’s look.

We’ll start with Fangraphs. If you don’t know, FanGraphs uses both the Steamer and ZiPS projection systems for the individual inputs in their model. They use those projections to calculate how many runs a given team will score and allow over a full season, use that to come up with an expected winning percentage for each team, and then uses that winning percentage and run a Monte Carlo simulation for a full 162 games. They then run the simulation 20,000 times. Here’s their model for the 2022 Atlanta Braves:

As you can see, FanGraphs is pretty high on the 2022 team. An 85% chance to make the playoffs and a 9% chance to win the World Series at this point is high praise. They project the Braves, or at least the current version of the Braves, to a post a 91-71 record, winning the division by one game over the New York Mets. This projection does include the addition of Matt Olson but it should pointed out, the Braves aren’t done with off-season moves. It’s very likely they'll add at least one outfielder and one starting pitcher to the roster, which could move these numbers even more in Atlanta’s favor. That’s another reason I love FanGraphs odds because they update daily throughout the season as records and rosters change.

As for Baseball Prospectus, they’r projection model is called PECOTA which stands for Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm, as I’m sure you knew. Their entire system is proprietary to their site but as they describe it, it’s a “system that takes a player’s past performance and tries to project the most likely outcome for the following season.” Of course, that’s what every projection model attempts to do but all in different ways. Here's how PECOTA sees the 2022 season:

This is just the NL East of course, you can view the full projections here. Much like FanGraphs, PECOTA really likes the Braves in 2022, which hasn't always been the case. The irony in that is, I could make an argument this team has more current question marks than last year’s team at this point with an unsettled outfield, an unsettled rotation, Ronald Acuna Jr coming off a major injury, same with Charlie Morton, etc. But for whatever reason, PECOTA has finally started to like the Braves. It has the Braves with a very similar final record to FanGraphs at 92-70 and even better chances to make the playoffs at 91%. As everything sits today, PECOTA gives the Braves a 7% to win the World Series, a very strong number, and a 45% chance to win the division, almost identical to the Mets. Both systems love the Mets, as most models do because, honestly, they look great on paper. And that’s where all these models are built.

So there you go, if projection models are your thing, that’s all good news from two of the biggest sites in the baseball community. If they’re not your thing then I’m not sure why you clicked on this article. We’ll update these throughout the season as more and more info gets added.